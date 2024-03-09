I am full of admiration for India's bench strength: Ben Stokes

England came into the five-match series after extensive preparation in Abu Dhabi and even amidst the rubber they flew back to the Middle East nation for further ironing out the creases.

But all of those efforts did not bring the desired result for England. Stokes was understandably disappointed.

"I’m very disappointed, not only in myself but I'm disappointed for the team because of how much hard work has gone into this tour itself. If we weren’t disappointed, if we weren’t frustrated at how the series has ended up, I don't really know what other emotions you could have,” said Stokes.

The Durham man accepted that they were outplayed by a far superior side.

“We came here with very high hopes and confident about what we could achieve and started off very well. But obviously losing the series 1-4, not just myself but the team are big enough to say we've been completely outplayed in the last four games,” said Stokes.

So, what caused England’s downfall after that bright start at Hyderabad where Ollie Pope’s miracle hundred turned the tide for them?

“The team who seizes those opportunities and moments, theirs are the team that are going to come out on top. Whenever we managed to wrestle back any type of momentum with the ball or bat, India were always able to put it back on to us.