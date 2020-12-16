I am representation of new India: Virat Kohli

I am representation of new India: Virat Kohli

The new India, according to one of the country's most followed sporting icons, is the one that's not afraid to take up challenges

PTI
PTI, Adelaide,
  • Dec 16 2020, 15:06 ist
  • updated: Dec 16 2020, 15:06 ist
India skipper Virat Kohli. Credit: PTI Photo

India captain Virat Kohli on Wednesday declared himself a "representation of new India", forever ready to take up challenges with optimism, as he responded to Greg Chappell's view that he is "the most Australian non-Australian cricketer of all time".

On the eve of the first Test against Australia, Kohli was asked about his aggressive brand of cricket coupled with a fighting attitude that the former Australia captain, who also served as India coach, found similar to the mindset of his countrymen.

"I would like to say that I have always been myself," the skipper said during a virtual media conference ahead of the opening Test against Australia here starting Thursday.

"The way my personality and character is, I am the representation of new India. For me, that's how I look at it," he asserted.

"In my mind, it's not (about) being compared to the Australian mindset as such. It's how we have started to stand up as the Indian cricket team and my personality has been like this from day one" he added.

The new India, according to one of the country's most followed sporting icons, is the one that's not afraid to take up challenges.

"The new India takes up challenges and is filled with optimism and positivity. We make sure that we are ready for any challenges that come our way." 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Cricket
India
Australia
Virat Kohli

What's Brewing

5 major moments for Bollywood in 2020

5 major moments for Bollywood in 2020

Doll hospital in Brazil makes kids smile amid Covid-19

Doll hospital in Brazil makes kids smile amid Covid-19

'Sexism still rife in Hollywood despite #MeToo uproar'

'Sexism still rife in Hollywood despite #MeToo uproar'

Virus trains: How lockdown spread Covid-19 across India

Virus trains: How lockdown spread Covid-19 across India

The Lead: Online games during the Covid-19 pandemic

The Lead: Online games during the Covid-19 pandemic

DH Toon | Farmers' Protest: 'Govt ready to listen'

DH Toon | Farmers' Protest: 'Govt ready to listen'

Everest height and needless ado

Everest height and needless ado

Dinosaur with 'hair', 'ribbons' has experts enthralled

Dinosaur with 'hair', 'ribbons' has experts enthralled

From Chan to Ford, here are five ageing action heroes

From Chan to Ford, here are five ageing action heroes

Unemployment rampant among women

Unemployment rampant among women

 