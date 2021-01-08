I can rewind and play this Smith run-out, my best ever: Ravindra Jadeja

Smith run-out my best ever, says Ravindra Jadeja

India's Ravindra Jadeja (L) celebrates after dismissing Australia's Nathan Lyon during the second day of the third cricket Test match between Australia and India at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) in Sydney on January 8, 2021. Credit: AFP Photo

An exceptional all-rounder, India's Ravindra Jadeja was pretty chuffed about running Steve Smith out with a direct hit in the ongoing third Test against Australia and called it his "best ever" fielding effort which he can watch any number of times.

Smith, who was batting on 130 and was in a mood to slog every ball in company of No.11 batsman Josh Hazlewood, couldn't beat a direct throw from Jadeja, who sprinted from his deep square leg position and effected a direct hit with throw reminiscent of the great Kapil Dev during his heydays.

Asked what will he like to watch, the four wickets he got or the run-out, the senior all-rounder replied: "I will rewind and play this run-out as this is my best effort. A direct hit from outside the 30-yard circle and that's like a moment that gives you that satisfaction."

"Three or four wicket hauls are fine but this run-out will stay with me," said the Saurashtra all-rounder.

Jadeja has been a live wire on the field during this tour with some fantastic catches like the one he took running backwards at the MCG to dismiss Matthew Wade or this run-out at a crucial juncture when Smith could have added an extra 25 to 30 runs.

India ended the second day at 96/2 after dismissing Australia for 338.

