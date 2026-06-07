Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

I don’t have to change my personality for responsibility as a captain: Shreyas Iyer

Iyer said he would want to remain the same person who grew up in a challenging cricket environment in Mumbai.
Last Updated : 07 June 2026, 11:28 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 June 2026, 11:28 IST
Sports NewsCricketIndiaT20IShreyas Iyer

Follow us on :

Follow Us