I drew on India experience, says Maxwell after record-breaking WC ton

'People talk about my last 20 ODI games but they're spaced out over 6 years over different continents all over the place and one game at a time every four months, so there's not really much you can sort of go by.' Maxwell, who also had scored a hundred in 51 balls against Sri lanka in the 2015 edition, said he is always aware of the statistics.

'I'm very aware of them. I'm very aware of balls faced. I love the fastest 50, fastest 100 records. I think they're pretty cool records,' he said when asked if he keeps an eye on the stats.