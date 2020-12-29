I enjoy every bit of that: Rishabh Pant explains why he did not reply to Matthew Wade's banter

Bantering is a part and parcel of the wicket-keeping job. Most of the keepers, when they are not encouraging the bowlers from behind the stumps or taking sharp catches, engage opposition batsmen with playful jibes.

Rishabh Pant is known to be a chirpy wicket-keeper. He is known for sledging the batsmen and keeping the decibel level high behind the stumps, because of which he often ends up getting a taste of his own medicine. This time, it was Matthew Wade who tried to instigate him to a verbal duel.

In the second Test at Melbourne that India eventually won by eight wickets, Wade was heard saying, “You’re 25 kilos overweight. Are you 20 kilos, 25 or 30 kilos overweight?” to Pant, trying to counter by the latter's chatter.

However, Pant decided to remain silent and ahead of the start of the fourth day's play, he explained to the official broadcaster why he didn’t reply when Wade was mimicking his laughter and trying to rile him up throughout the second session of the third day.

“I enjoy every bit of that. I think he (Matthew Wade) was looking for some banter so that he can concentrate more but I didn’t give him that,” Pant said.

Pant came into the playing XI of the second Test replacing Wriddhiman Saha who is famous for his keeping skills and said he has been practising well in the nets.

He also added that he is adjusting to the pace and bounce of Australia as a wicket-keeper by giving himself more space and sometimes opening up the left leg.