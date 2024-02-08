I felt Bishan was questioning my art, says John Lever

I was the one who suggested putting Vaseline above the eyebrows because of sweat in Madras. It was hot and I needed to keep sweat off my eyes. We had gauze. Bob (Willis) had it on. It was not just me. He bowled the first ball and had enough of it (gauze). I was an outswing bowler. I wanted to be quick like Dennis Lillee. To bowl quick, you tend to lose that wrist falling away (shows his wrist position). I had to go to the nets, staying up straight, keeping the wrist behind the ball, I thought I learnt to swing it. Dear old Bish was under a bit of pressure. The thing that hurt me was to hear him say ‘he never swung like that in England’. I got close to 1,750 first-class wickets in England and did not get them by bowling straight balls. I was upset with Bish. I felt he was questioning my art. Vaseline doesn’t swing the ball. If anything, it stops you from gripping it.