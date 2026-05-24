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IPL 2026 | 'I have taken a lot of brave calls this season': RR skipper Riyan Parag

Parag’s tactical moves paid off as Jofra Archer smashed 32 off 15 balls after being promoted up the order.
Last Updated : 24 May 2026, 16:21 IST
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Published 24 May 2026, 16:21 IST
Sports NewsCricketIPLRRRiyan Parag

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