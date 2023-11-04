‘I’m amazed by your form’

Pranav V Rotti, 13
Bengaluru, Karnataka
Dear KL Rahul,
I hope this message finds you well. As a devoted cricket enthusiast, I wanted to express my admiration for your exceptional skills and dedication to the sport.
Your elegance at the crease is truly mesmerising. Watching you bat with such grace and precision is a pleasure for all cricket fans. Your versatility across formats and your ability to adapt to different roles in the team showcase your cricketing prowess. It’s not just about your performances but also the manner in which you play the game with such finesse that makes you a standout player.
Your recent foray into wicket-keeping has only added to your value as a cricketer, and your leadership on the field exemplifies the qualities of a true captain. Your calm and composed demeanor under pressure is truly inspiring.
------------------
Rachan R Rai, 13
Bengaluru, Karnataka
Dear Virat Kohli,
In the last few years, life changed, a lot of things changed. The world around us changed, the rules of cricket changed, and even the milestones that you achieved changed. But, irrespective, I will always have your back. That’s one thing that has remained constant.
I have supported you through your highs and lows. There have been many times when many people lost hope on you during your lean patches. I didn’t.
I have celebrated your achievements and successful innings. But you too had your share of lows in life and on the cricket field. That is normal. Each cricketer goes through their own share of lows and highs. What makes me a proud fan is that you never let your dedication towards the game get impacted by these lows. In fact, you came back stronger after every bad phase.
Years have passed since the day that I started loving cricket and became your fan. I have passively lived all the joys and sorrows as a fan. You have started the World Cup well and we hope you carry on your form and win us our second World Cup victory at home, third overall.
I want to thank you for giving me and thousands like me a special experience of aggression, passion and tears of happiness all at the same time. Your journey with highs and lows gave me life lessons of dedication, discipline, and willpower.
---------------------
Vignesh S, 13
Bengaluru, Karnataka
Virat Sir,
I am amazed by your form in this year’s World Cup. That 95 you hit against New Zealand was just amazing. The 103 runs in the match against Bangladesh was simply superb.
You have always been a treat to watch. Your batting is fabulous. I really wish I could bat like you. Your cover drive is even more classy than before. Your consistency and drive to improve yourself is admirable.
If I ever end up meeting you, I have prepared a long list of questions I’d like to ask you. How do you remain so fit? When does your day start? Did you always want to be a cricketer?
What are your daily meals like? Which is your second favourite team in IPL after RCB? Have you ever felt like having a cheat meal?
You will always remain my role model and I really wish I could meet you one day — hopefully in the near future.