I need to stack matches up, not look far ahead: R Ashwin

"Like you rightly said, it's a long season. It's tough. Sometimes when you look so far ahead, it can be quite difficult. You're playing like 3-4 months of cricket, and 10 Test matches," Ashwin told reporters after the first Test against Bangladesh here.

"But sometimes you can't think like that. You have to stack it up (one match at a time). I did put in a bit of work getting into it. I need to have some reserves in the tank," he added.

The Chennaiite also wanted to use the breaks in between Tests or two series to keep himself in the optimum physical condition.

"There are good breaks between games. Hopefully, we'll get small windows for me to keep ironing it out (fitness). More than skill, I think it's about physically being able to go through the season which is of utmost importance for me," he noted.

Accordingly, Ashwin has tweaked his fitness routine as well.