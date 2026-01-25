Menu
I request Pakistan to play their T20 World Cup game against India: BCB chief Islam

Pakistan had decided to boycott the February 15 clash in solidarity with Bangladesh, who were replaced by Scotland after refusing to travel to India citing security concerns.
Last Updated : 09 February 2026, 18:41 IST
Sports NewsCricketPakistanBangladesh

