I want to win Asia Cup and T20 World Cup for India: Virat Kohli

Star batter Virat Kohli has expressed his desire to help India win the Asia Cup and the T20 World Cup -- two major tournaments -- scheduled to be held this year.

Former India and Royal Challengers Bangalore captain had last scored a hundred in any format in November 2019. He has also had a poor IPL 2022 season but the seasoned campaigner showed signs of returning to form with his brilliant knock (73 off 54 balls), which helped RCB beat Gujarat Titans by 8 wickets on Thursday.

"I want to win India the Asia Cup and the T20 World Cup, that's the motivation," Kohli told Star Sports.

"I have to move forward, maintain a balance, get some rest, some rejuvenation, once I'm in the mindset then there's no looking back, and [it's] great fun. My main aim is to help India win the Asia Cup and the World Cup and for that I am ready to do anything for the team," he added.

Many experts including former India coach Ravi Shastri had suggested to Kohli to take a break from cricket.

Acknowledging Shastri's and other former cricketers' concerns, Kohli hinted that he is open to the idea of stepping away from the game. However, he believes that such a decision is not to be taken lightly and he will mull over it only once he has discussed the situation with the team management and India's head coach Rahul Dravid.

"It's a very healthy thing to think of especially with the amount of cricket that we play nowadays and the amount of cricket that I have played in the last 10-11 years as I mentioned," he said

"It's only a thing of creating a balance and finding that balance which is right for you as an individual moving forward and I'll definitely discuss this with all the people involved - Rahul bhai, the Indian team management, everyone to chart out whatever is best for myself and for the team definitely," he added.