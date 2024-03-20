I was lost in the debut of all these boys: Rohit Sharma

"I was lost in the debut of all these boys. Their parents were also there, there were a lot of emotions. I really enjoyed seeing their debuts."

The India skipper cited the example of Sarfaraz Khan, saying he had seen his journey, having played against his father as a youngster.

"I was just lost in their debuts. I was enjoying their debuts so much because their parents were there. There was so much emotion. I have played with Sarfaraz’s father in Kanga league when I was very young.

"His father was a left handed batter. He was an aggressive player and very well known in Mumbai cricket circles. I wanted to acknowledge his effort and hard work that had paid off with his son playing for India. I just wanted to tell him that his son’s Test cap belongs as much to him as his son," Rohit said.

India had to grind it out after enduring a defeat in the opening Test where Ollie Pope slammed a superb second innings 196 to guide his side to a 28-run win.

"Pope's hundred was one of the best hundreds I've seen by an overseas batter that acutally won them the game," Rohit said.

"Having lost the first match, it's never easy, as so many questions would creep in whether you played the right combination, right brand of cricket. But it was important to stay calm and let it flow. 'It happens, we don't need to panic' it was important to send that message into the group with four Tests to go."

Rohit was quick to point out Yashasvi Jaiswal's double century in India's first innings score of 396 and the match-winning nine-wicket match haul of Jasprit Bumrah that helped them level the series in Vizag.