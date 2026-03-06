I was trying a bit too much during the NZ series: Sanju Samson

<p>Mumbai: Today, Sanju Samson is the toast of the town. Following his belligerent 97 not out in a virtual quarterfinal against the West Indies last Sunday and an equally breathtaking 89 against England in the semifinals on Thursday, fans can’t have enough of him. Commentators are searching for adjectives to hail his spectacular shot-making, while long-time admirers are happy to see the gifted cricketer finally make his rich talent talk.</p>.<p>But there was a time, not too long ago, when Samson was the talk of the town, for all the wrong reasons. Back at his usual opening slot after being forced to vacate the spot to then vice-captain Shubman Gill in the five-match New Zealand series in January, the 31-year-old was a picture of great struggle. Amidst mounting pressure to prove himself that he’s the primary contender to partner Abhishek Sharma with a retuning Ishan Kishan breathing down his neck, Samson looked all at sea against the Kiwis, aggregating a mere 46 runs.</p>.<p>With every passing failure Samson endured, the critics sharpened their knives, and with every success Kishan enjoyed, the Kerala cricketer’s hopes of making the playing XI for the all-important T20 World Cup receded. And that’s what happened as Kishan earned the opener’s ticket while Samson was consigned to the bench. Safe to say, Samson’s hopes of playing a World Cup game hinged on luck.</p>.T20 World Cup 2026 | Sanju Samson’s moment of redemption.<p>It came briefly when Abhishek was sick for the second match against Namibia before arriving in a big way when India was forced to play him against Zimbabwe due to tactical reasons — basically to shake up the left-handed monopoly. That opportunity was exactly what he was looking for, and Samson has not looked back since then, picking up two Player of the Match awards in three games.</p>.<p>Samson, with joy firmly replacing despair, said the series against New Zealand was extremely challenging, but he remained strong by cutting out all the outside noise. “That was very challenging for me. I think I definitely wanted to come and do what I am trying to do now for the country, contribute and win games in the World Cup. But I think I was trying a bit too much in the New Zealand series. I wanted to make an impact and get into the playing XI of the World Cup here,” said Samson in the post-match press conference at the Wankhede Stadium.</p>.<p>“I think you know this format. I think cricket can get very funny. Even the best in the world actually struggle to score runs in this format. So I think I had to respect the game. I had to come back to my basics, work a bit more from my basics. I think a lot of work did go really well. I think when hard times were coming, I think my close people, the people whom I love, whom I support, they were with me. I closed all my windows, I shut down my phone, I was not on social media, I am still not on social media, so less noise, less people interacting with me, so I think that really helped me to focus on the right direction and I am very happy how I am going.”</p>.<p>Samson also said the period of introspection injected better clarity into his mind. “I think I've been playing this format for a very long time. I have played around 300 or 400 T20s. I have played from top 1 to 6. I have captained a franchise. I kind of have the experience of knowing what a team demands at the moment and what is the exact role of myself in this XI. So I think that clarity definitely helps you to score runs the way you want to.”</p>.<p>Samson will be hoping to sign off on a high against New Zealand in the final in Ahmedabad on Sunday. That’ll be poetic justice for the gifted cricketer who has gone through a turbulent ride but showed heart to stay strong. </p>