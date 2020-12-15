ICC announces schedule for 2022 Women's World Cup in New Zealand; India's first big match vs NZ on March 10

India will open their campaign in the rescheduled Women's ODI World Cup against a qualifier on March 6, 2022, at Tauranga's Bay Oval in New Zealand, according to the 31-match schedule announced by the ICC on Tuesday.

India have two more matches against qualifiers on March 12 and March 22 at Seddon park, Hamilton, in the eight-team event with a round-robin format.

Among the marquee games, Tauranga will host a rematch of the 2017 Women's World Cup final at Lord's with India taking on England on March 16.

India will then face Australia at Eden Park, Auckland, on March 19, before locking horns with South Africa on March 27 at the Hagley Oval, Christchurch.

The event, which was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic from its original window in February-March 2021 with the same six host cities and venues retained, will be held between March 4 and April 3, 2022.

The first global women's cricket event to be played since the T20 World Cup in Australia in March will feature eight of the world's best nations going head-to-head across Auckland, Tauranga, Hamilton, Wellington, Christchurch, and Dunedin.

"We have all been through a very difficult year and are happy to be getting back at playing the game we all love," said India captain Mithali Raj in an ICC release.

"India has been doing very well at ICC tournaments in the past three or four years, whether you talk about the (ODI) World Cup or the recently concluded T20 World Cup.

"... if we manage to win the tournament in 2022, it will be a massive inspiration for the next generation of girls as the fifty-over format is considered the pinnacle for any cricketer. I can assure you the team and I are looking forward to it."

According to the schedule, the Basin Reserve in Wellington and the Hagley Oval in Christchurch will host the semi-finals with the latter also set to to host the final under lights on April 3, 2022.

The tournament-opener will be held in Tauranga featuring the White Ferns and a qualifier on March 4.

Besides India, New Zealand, Australia, England and South Africa have qualified for the World Cup. The three remaining teams will emerge from the ICC qualifying tournament, which will be held from June 26 to July 10 in Sri Lanka next year.

It will be the first of two major cricket tournaments across the globe in 2022 – the other being the Commonwealth Games in England.

"This schedule takes the world's best cricketers across New Zealand and can help inspire a generation of girls and boys to take up the game," said ICC CEO Manu Sawhney.

The prize money for the showpiece will total NZD 5.5 million, an increase of almost 60 per cent from 2017 and more than 1,000 percent when compared to 2013.

All matches will be broadcast live to a huge global audience.

"The last five years have seen significant progress in women's cricket and the recent success of the Women's T20 Challenge is an indicator of the same," said Sanjog Gupta, Head of Star India, which will broadcast the event.

"The broadcast of the ICC Women's World Cup has grown leaps and bounds. The 2017 ICC Women's World Cup Final, one of the highest-rated sporting events of that year with a cumulative reach of 95 million, is testament to the growing fandoms for women's cricket in India," he added.

ICC Women's World Cup 2022 fixtures by venue: (*denotes day/night)

Bay Oval, Tauranga

Fri Mar 04 2022 New Zealand v Qualifier*

Sun Mar 06 2022 Qualifier v India*

Tue Mar 08 2022 Australia v Qualifier *

Fri Mar 11 2022 Qualifier v South Africa*

Mon Mar 14 2022 South Africa v England*

Wed Mar 16 2022 England v India*

Fri Mar 18 2022 Qualifier v Qualifier

University Oval, Dunedin

Sat Mar 05 2022 Qualifier v South Africa

Mon Mar 07 2022 New Zealand v Qualifier

Wed Mar 09 2022 Qualifier v England

Seddon Park, Hamilton

Sat Mar 05 2022 Australia v England*

Thu Mar 10 2022 New Zealand v India*

Sat Mar 12 2022 Qualifier v India*

Mon Mar 14 2022 Qualifier v Qualifier

Thu Mar 17 2022 New Zealand v South Africa*

Mon Mar 21 2022 Qualifier v Qualifier*

Tue Mar 22 2022 India v Qualifier*

Basin Reserve, Wellington

Sun Mar 13 2022 New Zealand v Australia

Tue Mar 15 2022 Australia v Qualifier

Tue Mar 22 2022 South Africa v Australia

Thu Mar 24 2022 South Africa v Qualifier

Fri Mar 25 2022 Qualifier v Australia

Sun Mar 27 2022 England v Qualifier

Wed Mar 30 2022 Semi-final 1

Eden Park, Auckland

Sat Mar 19 2022 India v Australia*

Sun Mar 20 2022 New Zealand v England

Hagley Oval, Christchurch

Thu Mar 24 2022 England v Qualifier*

Sat Mar 26 2022 New Zealand v Qualifier

Sun Mar 27 2022 India v South Africa*

Thu Mar 31 2022 Semi-final 2*

Sun Apr 03 2022 FINAL*