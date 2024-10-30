Home
ICC appoints Sumathi Dharmawardena as new Independent Chairman of anti-corruption unit

Dharmawardena has served as the Additional Solicitor General at the Attorney General’s Department of Sri Lanka, representing the Government and its Ministry of Sport in numerous legal issues.
30 October 2024

