ICC approves COVID-19 replacements in Tests

PTI
PTI,
  • Jun 09 2020, 23:17 ist
  • updated: Jun 09 2020, 23:17 ist
Representative image/Credit: iStock images

The ICC on Tuesday approved substitution in case a player shows symptoms of COVID-19 during a Test match besides ratifying the interim ban on using saliva to shine the ball.

In its latest playing regulations, the world body also allowed re-introduction of non-neutral umpires for bilateral series owing to "logistical challenges with international travel" amid the pandemic.

"Teams will be allowed to replace players displaying symptoms of COVID-19 during a Test match. In line with concussion replacements, the Match Referee will approve the nearest like-for-like replacement," said the ICC in a statement.

"However, the regulation for COVID-19 replacements will not be applicable in ODIs and T20Is."

The recommendations were made by the Anil Kumble-led Cricket Committee, aimed at mitigating the risks posed by COVID-19 and ensure safety of players and match officials when cricket resumes.

