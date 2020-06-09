ICC approves COVID-19 replacements in Tests

The ICC on Tuesday approved substitution in case a player shows symptoms of COVID-19 during a Test match besides ratifying the interim ban on using saliva to shine the ball.

In its latest playing regulations, the world body also allowed re-introduction of non-neutral umpires for bilateral series owing to "logistical challenges with international travel" amid the pandemic.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

"Teams will be allowed to replace players displaying symptoms of COVID-19 during a Test match. In line with concussion replacements, the Match Referee will approve the nearest like-for-like replacement," said the ICC in a statement.

"However, the regulation for COVID-19 replacements will not be applicable in ODIs and T20Is."

The recommendations were made by the Anil Kumble-led Cricket Committee, aimed at mitigating the risks posed by COVID-19 and ensure safety of players and match officials when cricket resumes.