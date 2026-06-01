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Homesportscricket

ICC approves use of pink and red ball in the same Test match

Regarding ODIs, the governing body changed the playing condition by allowing head coaches or their designees to consult with teams during scheduled drinks intervals.
Last Updated : 01 June 2026, 11:50 IST
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Published 01 June 2026, 11:50 IST
Sports NewsCricketICCTest matchPink Ball Test

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