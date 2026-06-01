<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/icc">International Cricket Council </a>(ICC) Board on Monday approved trialling the use of a pink ball in Test matches, with prior agreement from both teams, to maximise play in case of anticipated bad light following a meeting of the ICC board meeting. There will also be a research on lighting technology for match officials to reduce lost play due to poor light. </p><p>Regarding ODIs, the governing body changed the playing condition by allowing head coaches or their designees to consult with teams during scheduled drinks intervals, while the mid-innings interval for <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/t20">T20Is</a> have been reduced to 15 minutes from the existing 20 minutes. </p><p>The existing playing condition states: "There shall be a 20-minute interval between innings, taken from the call of Time before the interval until the call of Play on resumption after the interval."</p><p>A trial regarding permanent adoption of legside wides was also approved during the meeting. </p>.Pink and red ball in the same Test match? ICC mulls rule changes across formats.<p>Further, the Board also approved enabling match officials to access Hawk-Eye data when considering reporting an illegal bowling action. </p> <p>These proposed changes were earlier contemplated upon during the ICC Chief Executives Committee (CEC) meeting held virtually on Thursday, with Sourav Ganguly, the head of the ICC Cricket Committee, among the participants.</p><p>The changes will be applicable for all international matches from October 1.</p>