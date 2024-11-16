Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

ICC begins Champions Trophy tour in Pakistan, PoK cities scrapped from venues list

The Trophy Tour will now comprise Karachi, Rawalpindi and Islamabad, apart from Abbottabad in the Khyber Pakhtunwala Region.
PTI
Last Updated : 16 November 2024, 10:34 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 November 2024, 10:34 IST
Sports NewsCricketPakistanICCPoKChampions Trophy

Follow us on :

Follow Us