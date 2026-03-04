<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Indian%20cricket%20team">Indian cricket team</a> on Tuesday, March 3, delayed their evening training session by over an hour due to the lunar eclipse, ahead of their T20 World Cup semifinal against England.</p><p>The T20 World Cup co-hosts were earlier supposed to train in the evening slot of 6-9pm at the Wankhede Stadium here, but they eventually took the field close to 7:20pm local time.</p>.ICC Cricket World Cup 2026 | How Rahul Dravid and Rohit Sharma sparked India’s white-ball revolution.<p>Some members of the support staff had arrived on the field before the players and a few coaches but the action started after some delay.</p><p>In fact, even the floodlights of the stadium were turned on around 6:50pm but not at full intensity, which was done moments before the rest of the team took the field.</p>