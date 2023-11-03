ICC Cricket World Cup: Netherlands win toss, opt to bat first

The Netherlands captain Scott Edwards has won the toss and opted to bat first in their ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 clash against Afghanistan.

The match is being played at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow.

The Netherlands and Afghanistan are set to face-off in an intense clash at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. The Afghans, who have caused a number of upsets this tournament, will look to continue their fine form. The Dutch side will also be confident after coming off a win over Bangladesh in their last outing.

More to follow...