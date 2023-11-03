JOIN US
Home

ICC Cricket World Cup: Netherlands win toss, opt to bat first

The Netherlands and Afghanistan are set to face-off in an intense clash at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. The Afghans, who have caused a number of upsets this tournament, will look to continue their fine form. The Dutch side will also be confident after coming off a win over Bangladesh in their last outing.
Last Updated 03 November 2023, 08:04 IST

The Netherlands captain Scott Edwards has won the toss and opted to bat first in their ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 clash against Afghanistan.

The match is being played at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow.

More to follow...

(Published 03 November 2023, 08:04 IST)
