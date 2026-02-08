Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

ICC deputy chair arrives in Lahore for talks with PCB over India match boycott

Khwaja, who represents Singapore in the ICC, is an influential figure in the world governing body and has voting rights on the board as an associate member director.
Last Updated : 08 February 2026, 13:57 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 February 2026, 13:57 IST
Sports NewsCricketPakistanICCPCB

Follow us on :

Follow Us