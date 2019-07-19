ICC Hall of Fame: Check out the full list

The ICC Hall of Fame introduced three new members last night. Batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar, legendary bowler Allan Donald and former Australia skipper Cathryn Fitzpatrick were inducted into the Hall of Fame as recognition for their incredible contribution to cricket over the years.

The Hall of Fame was started by the ICC in 2009, as part of its centenary celebrations. 60 players were inducted in 2009. Here is the list of male cricketers to be inducted over the years:

Men Country Year of Induction Alec Bedser England 2009 Gordon Greenidge West Indies 2009 Imran Khan Pakistan 2009 Wasim Akram Pakistan 2009 Allan Border Australia 2009 Don Bradman Australia 2009 Greame Pollock South Africa 2009 Andy Roberts West Indies 2009 Clyde Walcott West Indies 2009 Alan Knott England 2009 Jim Laker England 2009 Denis Compton England 2009 George Headley West Indies 2009 Brian Statham England 2009 Frank Worrell West Indies 2009 Sunil Gavaskar India 2009 Neil Harvey Australia 2009 David Gower England 2009 Richard Hadlee New Zealand 2009 Michael Holding West Indies 2009 Lee Hutton England 2009 Rohan Kanhai West Indies 2009 Clive Lloyd West Indies 2009 Fred Trueman England 2009 Everton Weekes West Indies 2009 Fred Spofforth Australia 2009 Clarrie Grimmett Australia 2009 Bill O’Reilly Australia 2009 Victor Trumper Australia 2009 Denis Lillee Australia 2009 Sydney Barnes England 2009 Harold Larwood England 2009 Rod Marsh Australia 2009 Malcolm Marshall West Indies 2009 Javed Miandad Pakistan 2009 Keith Miller Australia 2009 Hanif Mohammad Pakistan 2009 Viv Richards West Indies 2009 Derek Underwood England 2009 Wally Hammod England 2009 Wilfried Rhodes England 2009 Frank Woolley England 2009 Colin Cowdrey England 2009 Ray Lindwall Australia 2009 Bishan Singh Bedi India 2009 Richie Benaud Australia 2009 Ian Botham England 2009 Jack Hobbs England 2009 Tom Graveney England 2009 Herbert Sutcliffe England 2009 Peter May England 2009 William Grace England 2009 Geoffrey Boycott England 2009 Steve Waugh Australia 2009 Garfield Sobers West Indies 2009 Greg Chappell Australia 2009 Barry Richards South Africa 2009 Lance Gibbs West Indies 2009 Ian Chappell Australia 2009 Graham Gooch England 2009 Courtney Walsh West Indies 2010 Joel Garner West Indies 2010 Kapil Dev India 2010 Alan Davidson Australia 2011 Curtly Ambrose West Indies 2011 Ken Barrington England 2011 Glenn McGrath Australia 2012 Brian Lara West Indies 2012 Shane Warne Australia 2013 Waqar Younis Pakistan 2013 Adam Gilchrist Australia 2013 Bob Simpson Australia 2014 Anil Kumble India 2015 Martin Crowe New Zealand 2015 Wesley Hall West Indies 2015 Muttiah Muralidaran Sri Lanka 2016 George Lohmann England 2016 Arthur Morris Australia 2016 Ricky Ponting Australia 2018 Rahul Dravid India 2018 Allan Donald South Africa 2019 Sachin Tendulkar India 2019

The first female cricketer to be inducted was former English captain, Rachael Heyhoe-Flint, in 2010. Since then, seven more have been inducted, with Fitzpatrick being the latest one. This is the list of female cricketers in the ICC Hall of Fame: