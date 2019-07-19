ICC Hall of Fame: Check out the full list

ICC Hall of Fame: Check out the full list

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 19 2019, 12:51pm ist
  • updated: Jul 19 2019, 12:52pm ist
Sachin Tendulkar and wife, Anjali pose with the bust of a younger version of the Little Master. Image Credits: ICC's official Twitter feed

The ICC Hall of Fame introduced three new members last night. Batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar, legendary bowler Allan Donald and former Australia skipper Cathryn Fitzpatrick were inducted into the Hall of Fame as recognition for their incredible contribution to cricket over the years. 

The Hall of Fame was started by the ICC in 2009, as part of its centenary celebrations. 60 players were inducted in 2009. Here is the list of male cricketers to be inducted over the years:

Men Country Year of Induction
Alec Bedser England 2009
Gordon Greenidge West Indies 2009
Imran Khan Pakistan 2009
Wasim Akram Pakistan 2009
Allan Border Australia 2009
Don Bradman Australia 2009
Greame Pollock South Africa 2009
Andy Roberts West Indies 2009
Clyde Walcott West Indies 2009
Alan Knott England 2009
Jim Laker England 2009
Denis Compton England 2009
George Headley West Indies 2009
Brian Statham England 2009
Frank Worrell West Indies 2009
Sunil Gavaskar India 2009
Neil Harvey Australia 2009
David Gower England 2009
Richard Hadlee New Zealand 2009
Michael Holding West Indies 2009
Lee Hutton England 2009
Rohan Kanhai West Indies 2009
Clive Lloyd West Indies 2009
Fred Trueman England 2009
Everton Weekes West Indies 2009
Fred Spofforth Australia 2009
Clarrie Grimmett Australia 2009
Bill O’Reilly Australia 2009
Victor Trumper Australia 2009
Denis Lillee Australia 2009
Sydney Barnes England 2009
Harold Larwood England 2009
Rod Marsh Australia 2009
Malcolm Marshall West Indies 2009
Javed Miandad Pakistan 2009
Keith Miller Australia 2009
Hanif Mohammad Pakistan 2009
Viv Richards West Indies 2009
Derek Underwood England 2009
Wally Hammod England 2009
Wilfried Rhodes England 2009
Frank Woolley England 2009
Colin Cowdrey England 2009
Ray Lindwall Australia 2009
Bishan Singh Bedi India 2009
Richie Benaud Australia 2009
Ian Botham England 2009
Jack Hobbs England 2009
Tom Graveney England 2009
Herbert Sutcliffe England 2009
Peter May England 2009
William Grace England 2009
Geoffrey Boycott England 2009
Steve Waugh Australia 2009
Garfield Sobers West Indies 2009
Greg Chappell Australia 2009
Barry Richards South Africa 2009
Lance Gibbs West Indies 2009
Ian Chappell Australia 2009
Graham Gooch England 2009
Courtney Walsh West Indies 2010
Joel Garner West Indies 2010
Kapil Dev India 2010
Alan Davidson Australia 2011
Curtly Ambrose West Indies 2011
Ken Barrington England 2011
Glenn McGrath Australia 2012
Brian Lara West Indies 2012
Shane Warne Australia 2013
Waqar Younis Pakistan 2013
Adam Gilchrist Australia 2013
Bob Simpson Australia 2014
Anil Kumble India 2015
Martin Crowe New Zealand 2015
Wesley Hall West Indies 2015
Muttiah Muralidaran Sri Lanka 2016
George Lohmann England 2016
Arthur Morris Australia 2016
Ricky Ponting Australia 2018
Rahul Dravid India 2018
Allan Donald South Africa 2019
Sachin Tendulkar India 2019

 

The first female cricketer to be inducted was former English captain, Rachael Heyhoe-Flint, in 2010. Since then, seven more have been inducted, with Fitzpatrick being the latest one. This is the list of female cricketers in the ICC Hall of Fame:

Women Country Year of Induction
Rachael Heyhoe-Flint England 2010
Belinda Clark Australia 2011
Enid Bakewell England 2012
Debbie Hockley New Zealand 2014
Betty Wilson Australia 2015
Karen Rolton Australia 2016
Claire Taylor England 2018
Cathryn Fitzpatrick Australia 2019

 

 

ICC Cricket Hall of Fame
Sachin Tendulkar
Allan Donald
Comments (+)
 