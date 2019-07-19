ICC Hall of Fame: Check out the full list

The ICC Hall of Fame introduced three new members last night. Batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar, legendary bowler Allan Donald and former Australia skipper Cathryn Fitzpatrick were inducted into the Hall of Fame as recognition for their incredible contribution to cricket over the years.
The Hall of Fame was started by the ICC in 2009, as part of its centenary celebrations. 60 players were inducted in 2009. Here is the list of male cricketers to be inducted over the years:
|Men
|Country
|Year of Induction
|Alec Bedser
|England
|2009
|Gordon Greenidge
|West Indies
|2009
|Imran Khan
|Pakistan
|2009
|Wasim Akram
|Pakistan
|2009
|Allan Border
|Australia
|2009
|Don Bradman
|Australia
|2009
|Greame Pollock
|South Africa
|2009
|Andy Roberts
|West Indies
|2009
|Clyde Walcott
|West Indies
|2009
|Alan Knott
|England
|2009
|Jim Laker
|England
|2009
|Denis Compton
|England
|2009
|George Headley
|West Indies
|2009
|Brian Statham
|England
|2009
|Frank Worrell
|West Indies
|2009
|Sunil Gavaskar
|India
|2009
|Neil Harvey
|Australia
|2009
|David Gower
|England
|2009
|Richard Hadlee
|New Zealand
|2009
|Michael Holding
|West Indies
|2009
|Lee Hutton
|England
|2009
|Rohan Kanhai
|West Indies
|2009
|Clive Lloyd
|West Indies
|2009
|Fred Trueman
|England
|2009
|Everton Weekes
|West Indies
|2009
|Fred Spofforth
|Australia
|2009
|Clarrie Grimmett
|Australia
|2009
|Bill O’Reilly
|Australia
|2009
|Victor Trumper
|Australia
|2009
|Denis Lillee
|Australia
|2009
|Sydney Barnes
|England
|2009
|Harold Larwood
|England
|2009
|Rod Marsh
|Australia
|2009
|Malcolm Marshall
|West Indies
|2009
|Javed Miandad
|Pakistan
|2009
|Keith Miller
|Australia
|2009
|Hanif Mohammad
|Pakistan
|2009
|Viv Richards
|West Indies
|2009
|Derek Underwood
|England
|2009
|Wally Hammod
|England
|2009
|Wilfried Rhodes
|England
|2009
|Frank Woolley
|England
|2009
|Colin Cowdrey
|England
|2009
|Ray Lindwall
|Australia
|2009
|Bishan Singh Bedi
|India
|2009
|Richie Benaud
|Australia
|2009
|Ian Botham
|England
|2009
|Jack Hobbs
|England
|2009
|Tom Graveney
|England
|2009
|Herbert Sutcliffe
|England
|2009
|Peter May
|England
|2009
|William Grace
|England
|2009
|Geoffrey Boycott
|England
|2009
|Steve Waugh
|Australia
|2009
|Garfield Sobers
|West Indies
|2009
|Greg Chappell
|Australia
|2009
|Barry Richards
|South Africa
|2009
|Lance Gibbs
|West Indies
|2009
|Ian Chappell
|Australia
|2009
|Graham Gooch
|England
|2009
|Courtney Walsh
|West Indies
|2010
|Joel Garner
|West Indies
|2010
|Kapil Dev
|India
|2010
|Alan Davidson
|Australia
|2011
|Curtly Ambrose
|West Indies
|2011
|Ken Barrington
|England
|2011
|Glenn McGrath
|Australia
|2012
|Brian Lara
|West Indies
|2012
|Shane Warne
|Australia
|2013
|Waqar Younis
|Pakistan
|2013
|Adam Gilchrist
|Australia
|2013
|Bob Simpson
|Australia
|2014
|Anil Kumble
|India
|2015
|Martin Crowe
|New Zealand
|2015
|Wesley Hall
|West Indies
|2015
|Muttiah Muralidaran
|Sri Lanka
|2016
|George Lohmann
|England
|2016
|Arthur Morris
|Australia
|2016
|Ricky Ponting
|Australia
|2018
|Rahul Dravid
|India
|2018
|Allan Donald
|South Africa
|2019
|Sachin Tendulkar
|India
|2019
The first female cricketer to be inducted was former English captain, Rachael Heyhoe-Flint, in 2010. Since then, seven more have been inducted, with Fitzpatrick being the latest one. This is the list of female cricketers in the ICC Hall of Fame:
|Women
|Country
|Year of Induction
|Rachael Heyhoe-Flint
|England
|2010
|Belinda Clark
|Australia
|2011
|Enid Bakewell
|England
|2012
|Debbie Hockley
|New Zealand
|2014
|Betty Wilson
|Australia
|2015
|Karen Rolton
|Australia
|2016
|Claire Taylor
|England
|2018
|Cathryn Fitzpatrick
|Australia
|2019