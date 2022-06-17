ICC rights: Global body offers 3 packages for 711 games

ICC media rights: Global body offers 3 packages for 711 games

The ICC has also kept the process much more linear than the BCCI with three specific packages for both men and women

PTI
PTI, Dubai,
  • Jun 17 2022, 19:29 ist
  • updated: Jun 17 2022, 22:00 ist
The ICC will be following the conventional sealed bid process with separate bids for both men and women matches. Credit: Reuters Photo

The International Cricket Council (ICC) will begin the process to sell the media rights tender for 711 games at its global events in the next eight-year cycle, starting 2024, from June 20.

The packages include multiple women's U-19 T20 World Cups.

Unlike BCCI which held an e-auction across three days to rake up a record $6.2 billion (Rs 48,390 crore) from its IPL media rights, the ICC will be following the conventional sealed bid process with separate bids for both men and women matches.

The ICC has also kept the process much more linear than the BCCI with three specific packages for both men and women.

Package A is TV Rights, 'B' is Digital Rights and 'C' is combined TV and Digital Rights in both categories.

Also Read: England break record for highest ODI total with 498 against Netherlands

In men's category there are two specific durations -- four years and eight years.

Bids must be submitted for a four-year term, but bidders can also optionally bid for an eight-year term as well. In women's category, it is for four-year term.

"For the first time ever, men's and women's rights will be sold separately, and prospective partners can bid for 16 Men's events (over 8 years) and six Women's events (over 4 years), totalling 362 and 103 matches respectively," ICC said in a release.

Apart from these 465 games, there are additional games of U-19 men's and women's games.

The ITT is for the Indian market only, with up to six packages available across TV only, digital only or a combination of both. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

ICC
Cricket
BCCI
Sports News

What's Brewing

Internet Explorer gravestone goes viral in South Korea

Internet Explorer gravestone goes viral in South Korea

On Gujarat's rich handicraft and textile trail

On Gujarat's rich handicraft and textile trail

Agnipath sets nation ablaze: How India is protesting

Agnipath sets nation ablaze: How India is protesting

KIA bags best regional airport in South Asia award

KIA bags best regional airport in South Asia award

 