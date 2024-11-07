Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

ICC pitch ratings: Chepauk deemed 'very good', Kanpur outfield 'unsatisfactory'

All three Test venues used against New Zealand just about managed "satisfactory" ratings from the ICC match referee.
PTI
Last Updated : 07 November 2024, 16:20 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 November 2024, 16:20 IST
Sports NewsCricketICC

Follow us on :

Follow Us