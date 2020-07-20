ICC postpones T20 World Cup finally

After a lot of dilly-dallying, the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday postponed the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, which was to be held in Australia in October-November, due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The much-delayed decision will help the Board of Control for Cricket in India fast track its plans to host the postponed Indian Premier League during the September-November window.

"At today’s meeting ... windows for the next three ICC men’s events were also agreed to bring clarity to the calendar and give the sport the best possible opportunity," the ICC said in a statement after the council's Board meeting.

After ensuring the postponement of the Asia Cup, which was scheduled to be held in Sri Lanka in September, the BCCI was eagerly waiting for the ICC to formally announce the World Cup's postponement.

While obviously relieved with the ICC's decision, Brijesh Patel, the Chairman of the IPL Governing Council, felt the announcement should have been made long back. "I don't know why they took such a long time to announce the postponement, especially when the host country had expressed its apprehension in organising the event this year," Brijesh told DH. "That said, it will now help us plan the event and draw up a schedule. We will soon have a governing council meeting and discuss the modalities of conducting the tournament."

Brijesh also dismissed the September 26-November 8 schedule, which has appeared in a section of the media, as just a rumour and that they are yet to discuss the dates.

With India still grappling with the worsening pandemic situation, the United Arab Emirates has emerged the best alternative venue though Sri Lanka too had offered to host the 13th edition. The UAE also has the experience of hosting a part of the IPL in 2014 due to general elections.



The ICC also announced the windows for the next three men’s global events with members supporting the rescheduling of bilateral cricket.

As per the rejigged schedule, the two T20 World Cups will be held in 2021 October-November with the final on November 14 and 2022 October-November with the final on November 13. The 2023 World Cup in India has been moved to October-November (final on November 26) to allow a longer qualification period.

There was, however, no word on the nomination process of the candidature for the vacant chairman's post.

"The Board agreed to continue to monitor the rapidly changing situation and assess all the information available in order to make a considered decision on future hosts to ensure the sport is able to stage safe and successful global events in 2021 and 2022," the release said.

ICC Chief Executive Manu Sawhney said: “We have undertaken a comprehensive and complex contingency planning exercise and through this process, our number one priority has been to protect the health and safety of everyone involved in the sport."