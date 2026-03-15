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ICC reprimands Pakistan's Salman Agha over reaction to controversial run-out

An incensed Agha threw down his gloves and helmet ‌following the dismissal, a reaction which earned him ⁠a demerit point from the game's global governing body.
Last Updated : 15 March 2026, 05:19 IST
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Published 15 March 2026, 05:19 IST
Sports NewsCricketPakistanBangladeshICC

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