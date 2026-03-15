<p>The International Cricket Council (ICC) has reprimanded <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Pakistan">Pakistan</a> batter Salman Agha for his reaction to a controversial run-out in the second One-Day International against <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Bangladesh">Bangladesh</a> in Dhaka on Friday.</p><p>Short of his crease at the non-striker's end, Agha was bending down to pick up the ball to return it to a Bangladesh bowler after his teammate Mohammad Rizwan had driven it towards him.</p><p>However, Bangladesh captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz circled around behind Agha to collect the ball and threw down the stumps, sparking a debate about the “sportsman spirit”.</p>.Controversy in Bangladesh vs Pakistan ODI match: Salman Agha's run-out sparks 'Spirit of Cricket' debate.<p>An incensed Agha threw down his gloves and helmet following the dismissal, a reaction which earned him a demerit point from the game's global governing body.</p><p>The ICC said in a statement Agha had breached a Code of Conduct article relating to the abuse of equipment or clothing during an international match.</p><p>Mehidy said after the match he had been expecting Agha to attempt a run.</p><p>"He was away from the wicket and I was just looking for the ball," he said. "If you miss, he would go for the run. So I was just thinking like that."</p><p>Pakistan won the match by 128 runs to level the series at 1-1, with the series decider scheduled for later on Sunday. </p>