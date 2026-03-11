<p>In what is the first instance of an Indian batting pair making it 1-2 in the format, Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan occupy the first two positions in the latest International Cricket Council <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/icc-rankings">(ICC) T20 Rankings</a> released on Wednesday (March 11). </p><p>The last time two batters from the same team occupied the first two positions were Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan of Pakistan (September, 2022).</p><p>Ishan rode on his superb ICC T20 World Cup 2026 campaign to move up to a career-high second spot, trailing top-ranked Abhishek by a mere four points while Player of the Tournament -- Sanju Samson -- moved up to to 22nd. </p><p>Abhishek held on to his lead at the top following his quick-fire half-century against New Zealand in the final, while fellow left-hander Ishan is now his closest rival after he moved up two places to second overall after his 317 runs in the tournament.</p>.ICC T20 World Cup 2026 | India keeps its date with history, Kiwis fail to shed 'eternal bridesmaid' tag.<p>However, there was a change in the T20I bowlers' ranking list, with India spinner Varun Chakravarthy losing the numero uno position to Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan.</p><p>Jasprit Bumrah moved up one place to sixth while Axar Patel also went up six positions to 17th.</p><p>Zimbabwe captain Sikandar Raza and India's Hardik Pandya occupied top two spots in all-rounder's category. </p><p>(With ICC Media inputs)</p>