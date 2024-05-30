ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan hope big changes can bear early fruit in World Cup

Pakistan are dangerous opponents for the best of teams in major tournaments but they could face a rocky road in their quest for a first Twenty20 World Cup title since their sole triumph in 2009 after a radical overhaul in recent months.

An underwhelming display in the 50-overs World Cup in India last year, where the team failed to qualify for the tournament's knockout stages after losing five of their nine games, led to Babar Azam stepping down as captain in all formats.

Pacer Shaheen Afridi was put in charge of the T20 squad but Pakistan were thrashed 4-1 in New Zealand in January, prompting Babar to take the reins again in white-ball cricket, and he led the team to a nervy 2-2 home draw against the same opponents.

"As a captain, I have always valued Shaheen's input and I will keep consulting him for important decisions going forward. We must take advantage of his strategic understanding of the game," Babar said.