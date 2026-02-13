Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 | A battle of toppers in a group of death

With Super 8s qualification all but secured, the two unbeaten teams in Group D will strive to stamp authority in the Group of Death, which has lived up to its billing so far.
Last Updated : 13 February 2026, 19:33 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 February 2026, 19:33 IST
Sports NewsCricketNew ZealandSouth AfricaT20

Follow us on :

Follow Us