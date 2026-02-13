<p>Ahmedabad: A resolute South African unit, on the back of winning a heart-stopping double Super Over, will meet an on-song New Zealand in a battle of batting might at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad here on Saturday. </p>.<p>With Super 8s qualification all but secured, the two unbeaten teams in Group D will strive to stamp authority in the Group of Death, which has lived up to its billing so far.</p>.<p>The Kiwis, who had a sub-par build-up to the ICC showpiece, entered the tournament on the back of a 4-1 T20I drubbing from India. However, they have put the experience gained over the last four weeks to good use, spreading their wings with some newfound energy, thanks to the batting pyrotechnics of openers Tim Seifert and Finn Allen. </p>.<p>They have treated their opposition attacks with utter disdain. Having been inserted to bowl on both occasions in the competition, they have chased down targets of 175 in 15.2 overs and 183 in 17.5 overs. </p>.<p>However, they will need to exercise caution against a South African side, boasting a top-class pace battery, led by Lungi Ngidi, who has been pivotal, picking up seven wickets. He could prove more than a handful if New Zealand fail to read his deceptiveness. </p>.<p>On the bowling front, Matt Henry has been forming a decent partnership with fellow quicks Lockie Ferguson and Jacob Duffy, but they have been nowhere near where they would want to be with games coming thick and fast.</p>.<p>The other worrying factor for New Zealand in an otherwise happy campaign has been the loss of Michael Bracewell to injury. However, they have added off-spinning all-rounder Cole McConchie and young pacer Ben Sears as reserves. </p>.<p>New Zealand, who are running red-hot, also have recent history on their side, winning four of the last five T20I meetings against South Africa. </p>.<p>The challenge, however, would be to come good on the day, given the thin margins of T20 cricket. </p>.<p>And that is something South Africa will attest to. Skipper Aiden Markram will hope for proceedings to be less dramatic after staying long enough on the field for two points against Afghanistan. </p>.<p>Batting-wise, Quinton de Kock, Ryan Rickelton and Markram have runs next to their names and have also looked in good touch, despite not being able convert them into something substantial.</p>.<p>With Dewald Brevis, David Miller and Tristan Stubbs also hitting the straps, the middle-order could pose a serious threat to an under-fire New Zealand attack.</p>.<p><span class="bold"><strong>Despite a wobble with the ball in the final stages against the Afghans, the Proteas avoided a mishap, with the experienced Keshav Maharaj holding his nerve. </strong></span></p>.<p><span class="bold"><strong>While Ngidi has been incisive, South Africa will be hoping he receives support from Marco Jansen and Kagiso Rabada.</strong></span></p>.<p><span class="bold"><strong>South Africa will be fretting over Rabada, who possesses all requisite skills, but has had two forgettable days with the ball in hand.</strong></span></p>.<p><span class="bold"><strong>Throwing in the fact that South Africa have a far better idea of the conditions at the Narendra Modi Stadium, having played both their fixtures here, could certainly come in handy on Saturday. </strong></span></p>.<p><span class="bold"><strong>Both teams have quality attacks, but this one is shaping up to be a big hitting fest for their group’s bragging rights. </strong></span></p>.<p class="ListBody"><span class="bold"><strong>Teams: New Zealand:</strong> </span>Mitchell Santner (captain), Tim Seifert (wk), Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Michael Bracewell, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Jacob Duffy, and Ish Sodhi.</p>.<p class="ListBody"><span class="bold"><strong>South Africa:</strong></span> Aiden Markram (captain), Quinton de Kock (wk), Ryan Rickelton, Reeza Hendricks, Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, and Bjorn Fortuin.</p>