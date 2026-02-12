<p>It was yet another heartbreak for Afghanistan as they came close to upsetting South Africa in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/t20-world-cup">ICC T20 World 2026 </a>group tie at Ahmedabad before faltering in last hurrah in the match which was decided in two Super Overs.</p><p>For a change, it looked as though South Africa shed the eternal 'chokers' tag and passed it on to Afghanistan in the match after seeing the way things unfolded at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Wednesday (February 11).</p>.ICC T20 World Cup 2026 | South Africa pip Afghanistan after two Super Overs in thriller.<p>With the match tied in regular 20 overs, what followed was an incredible sequence of two Super Overs with pendulum swinging either ways before Proteas had the final say.</p><p>In the first Super Over, Azmatullah Omarzai struck Lungi Ngidi for two fours and a six to help Afghanistan post 17 runs, but Tristan Stubbs hit two sixes off Fazalhaq Farooqi including off the last ball to force another Super Over.</p><p>Coming in to bat in the second Super Over, Davis Miller and Tristan Stubbs struck three sixes to notch up 23 runs, a steep target which was made to look very gettable by Rahmanullah Gurbaz. The opener smashed seasoned left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj for three consecutive sixes before getting out to complete a sensational finish.</p><p>In what can be described as one of the greatest games since the tournament's inception in 2007, the result left the Proteas relieved and the Asian side distraught.</p><p>"Just shows what we've as a side. So we've got some amazing players and it's just really devastating for the guys after a tough loss a few days ago against New Zealand and now against South Africa in a tough group as well," said Afghanistan coach Jonathan Trott at the post-match press conference.</p><p>In the previous game against the Kiwis also, the Afghans put up a gritty display before failing to cross the final hurdle.</p><p>And it is a familiar pattern that is bothering the Asian nation which is never short of talent.</p><p>In September 2023, during an Asia Cup group tie against Sri Lanka in Lahore, they got their calculations horribly wrong (something South Shaun Pollock's Africa too faced in <a href="https://www.espncricinfo.com/story/south-africa-crash-out-of-their-home-world-cup-in-2003-281397">2003 World Cup</a>) which resulted in them failing to qualify for the Super Four Stage.</p><p>Chasing a target of 291, at the end of the 37th over, Afghanistan were 289 for eight, which meant they needed three runs off one ball to win while bettering Sri Lanka's net run rate .</p><p>But going for a big heave off Dhananjaya de Silva in the next ball, Mujeeb Ur Rahman was caught on the long-on boundary, and the expression of non-striker Rashid Khan -- sinking to his knees -- summed it up aptly.</p><p>Later, the same year in the 50-over World Cup, Afghanistan had Australia on the mat before letting them off the hook.</p><p>After posting a respectable 291 for five at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Afghan reduced Aussies to 91 for seven only for Glenn Maxwell to play a blinder of an innings (an beaten 201 off 128 balls) to take the game away from them.</p><p>Afghanistan have had their time in sun like when they beat the West Indies in 2016 T20 World Cup. </p><p>Under Trott, Afghanistan have been performing well in recent years, reaching the semifinals in the last edition of the tournament and making the quarterfinals in the 2023 ODI World Cup.</p><p>But the tendency to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory is proving to be their undoing. </p><p>Trott was candid while admitting that defeats like the one at Ahmedabad will sting for a long time.</p><p>"These guys are never shy of rising up against the challenges that they face throughout their lives on and off the field.</p><p>"So they should be very proud and obviously these types of losses sometimes they can hurt and sting for a while, but I think it's important we look at those areas that we did really well in, but also areas that we could improve and things we could have done better."</p><p>Afghanistan still have time to pull it back as they are set to face UAE next. But they cannot afford any slip-ups like the Ahmedabad loss any more. </p><p>(with agency inputs)</p>