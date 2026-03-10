Menu
ICC T20 World Cup 2026 | Arshdeep fined 15% match fee for throwing ball at Daryl Mitchell in the final

The incident occurred in the 11th over when Arshdeep fielded the ball on his follow-through and threw it aggressively, hitting batter Daryl Mitchell’s pads.
Last Updated : 10 March 2026, 10:58 IST
Published 10 March 2026, 10:58 IST
