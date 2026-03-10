<p>India's left-arm fast bowler Arshdeep Singh was fined 15 per cent of his match fee for throwing the ball "aggressively and inappropriately" at New Zealand batter Daryl Mitchell during the final of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/icc-t20-world-cup">ICC T20 World Cup 2026 </a>tie in Ahmedabad on Sunday (March 8). </p><p>In addition, one demerit point has been added to Arshdeep's disciplinary record, for whom it was the first offence in a 24-month period.</p>.ICC T20 World Cup 2026 | India keeps its date with history, Kiwis fail to shed 'eternal bridesmaid' tag.<p>The 27-year-old was found to have breached Article 2.9 of the International Cricket Council (ICC) Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to "throwing a ball (or any other item of cricket equipment) at or near a player in an inappropriate and/or dangerous manner during an International Match," an <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/icc">ICC</a> media release stated on Tuesday (March 10).</p>.<p>The incident occurred in the 11th over of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/india-vs-new-zealand">New Zealand’s </a>innings, when Arshdeep fielded the ball on his follow-through and threw it aggressively and inappropriately, hitting Mitchell’s pads.</p><p>Arshdeep accepted the sanction proposed by Andy Pycroft of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees, so there was no need for a formal hearing.</p><p>On-field umpires Richard Illingworth and Alex Wharf, third umpire Allahuddien Paleker and fourth umpire Adrian Holdstock levelled the charge.</p><p>Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player’s match fee, and one or two demerit points.</p><p>For the records, India defeated New Zealand by 96 runs to be the first team to defend ICC T20 World Cup title and also became the most successful team in the championship history with three title triumphs.</p><p>(With inputs from ICC Media)</p>