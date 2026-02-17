<p>It is rare that the fate of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Australia%20">Australian </a>cricket team lies in the hands of other teams and it is rarer that it lies in two teams ranked 11th and 12th in the T20 rankings, but such has been the performances of the "Mighty Aussies" in the ongoing <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=T20%20World%20Cup">T20 Word Cup</a> 2026. </p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Sri%20Lanka">Sri Lanka's </a>exceptional run chase at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy on Monday has put Australia on the brink. Earlier, Mitchell Marsh's men had gone down against Zimbabwe in what was one of the biggest upsets of the tournament. </p><p>In three outings, Australia have only won a solitary match against Ireland and the 2021 champions can now reach a maximum of four points in the first round, given they beat Oman on Friday. </p>.ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Steve Smith added to Australia squad as replacement for Josh Hazlewood.<p>Meanwhile, two teams in Group B -- Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe -- are at six and four points, respectively and are unbeaten. </p><p><strong>What should go Australia's way to make it to the Super 8?</strong></p><p>Apart from beating Oman, Australia require a number of things to go in their favour. This starts with Zimbabwe having to lose both their matches. The team is already on four points with two matches in hand. </p><p>If they win even one, they jump to six and Australia cannot catch them. This means Zimbabwe have to lose to both Ireland on Tuesday and Sri Lanka on Thursday. </p><p>However, Ireland beating Zimbabwe will mean they will also be on four points, setting up a three-way battle if Australia beat Oman. </p><p>This will mean Australia beat Oman by a significant margin to improve their net run rate. Currently, Zimbabwe has a massive NRR advantage, while Australia are only slightly ahead of Ireland. </p><p>Australia needs two things at once, including a convincing win over Oman to lift their own NRR, and Zimbabwe to take at least one heavy defeat, preferably against Sri Lanka, so their NRR drops into range.</p><p>Australia will be knocked out if even one thing does not favour them. </p>