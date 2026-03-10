Menu
ICC T20 World Cup 2026| BCCI announces Rs 131 crore bonanza for Team India

The amount is an increment of Rs 6 crore from the Rs 125 crore that Rohit Sharma's team was awarded back in 2024.
Last Updated : 10 March 2026, 06:25 IST
Published 10 March 2026, 06:25 IST
