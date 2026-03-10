<p>The Board of Control for Cricket in India <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bcci">(BCCI)</a> has announced a cash reward of Rs 131 crore for victorious <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/icc-t20-world-cup">ICC T20 World Cup 2026 </a>squad led by Surakumar Yadav.</p><p>The amount is an increment of Rs 6 crore from the Rs 125 crore that Rohit Sharma's team was awarded back in 2024.</p><p>India retained the ICC T20 World Cup title after crushing New Zealand by 96 runs in a lop-sided final at Ahmedabad on Sunday (March 8).</p>.ICC T20 World Cup 2026 | India keeps its date with history, Kiwis fail to shed 'eternal bridesmaid' tag.<p>In the process they became the first team in the history of the tournament to retain the T20 World Cup while also becoming the most successful team in championship history with three title triumphs. </p><p>"The BCCI congratulates the players, support staff and selectors once again on this historic achievement and wishes them continued success in the future," a BCCI statement said.</p><p>The amount covers 15 players, coaching staff, other support staff.</p><p>According to insiders, the players are certain to get lion's share of the reward money while support staff amount will be decided as per hierarchy.</p><p>(With BCCI Media inputs)</p>