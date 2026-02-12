Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 | Clinical Italy trounce Nepal by 10 wickets to record maiden win

Chasing 124, Italy knocked off the runs with 7.2 overs to spare.
Last Updated : 12 February 2026, 12:48 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 February 2026, 12:48 IST
Sports NewsCricketNepalItalyT20 World Cup

Follow us on :

Follow Us