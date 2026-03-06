<p>Bengaluru: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=south%20africa">South Africa</a> have lost yet another ICC knockout when least expected. For a team so rich in talent and history, the story continues to play itself on loop on the biggest stages of international cricket.</p><p>Having maintained an unbeaten run, the only team to do so in the 20-team tournament, the Proteas imploded against an unremarkable yet efficient New Zealand in the semifinal of the ongoing ICC Men’s <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=t20%20world%20cup">T20 World Cup</a>. In the previous edition in the Americas, the Africans had invented ways to lose the final against India after taking a firm grip of the proceedings. The pattern feels painfully repetitive.</p><p>In Wednesday’s semifinal at Eden Gardens, they were outclassed by the Kiwis, whose ability to punch above their weight is as astonishing as South Africa’s tendency to unravel in crunch moments. South Africa did run into a tartar called Finn Allen, but when the pressure rose, the Proteas had blinked first. Their batting, which was awe inspiring till that moment, had come undone, making Kiwis’ task easier.</p>.ICC T20 World Cup 2026 | The deja vu moment for South Africa .<p>The result adds another chapter to a long list of heartbreaks for South Africa in ICC tournaments. Over the years, South African sides have often dominated group stages, only to falter once the knockout pressure begins. </p><p>There was, however, a moment not long ago when it appeared the image may have finally changed. Last year, the Test side, led by Temba Bavuma, overcame their big-match nerves to win the ICC World Test Championship, the victory coming after they had battled back from a difficult position against the mighty Australia. That triumph was perceived as a psychological breakthrough for South African cricket -- a turning point that could reshape how the team approached major tournaments.</p><p>Instead, that success now appears to be a brief flash in the pan rather than the dawn of a new era.</p><p>Agreed, South Africa are not the only team to fall in a knockout match after dominating earlier rounds. Even the powerful Indian side experienced something similar in the 2023 ODI World Cup. After winning almost every match in ruthless fashion, India suffered a heartbreaking defeat to Australia in the final on home soil. </p><p>But South Africa’s collapses carry a different feel because of how frequently they unfold. It remains a mystery why South Africa crumble at the first clear hint of pressure. The issue has been debated for decades, yet the explanation remains elusive. Their squads consistently feature world-class players, experienced leaders and match winners in every department. On paper, they rarely appear weaker than their opponents. Yet something dramatically changes once the stakes get higher.</p><p>Even more puzzling is how a proud cricketing nation, buzzing with talent and pedigree, has still not found the answer. Other teams have overcome similar reputations in the past. South Africa, however, continue to search for the formula that will finally liberate them from this cycle of setbacks. It’s a mental blockade, no shrink seems capable of deciphering. But, as each new defeat adds to the baggage, the next high-pressure game becomes even harder to crack. </p>.ICC T20 World Cup 2026 | Finn Allen's 33-ball ton crushes South Africa; places New Zealand in final .<p>The plot has now become part of cricket folklore and the official broadcasters’ promo -- distasteful as it was -- about South Africa’s reputation in ICC events only reinforced that impression. In the ad, an Indian fan teases a Proteas supporter by offering a pink cupcake.</p><p>The joke may have been intended as lighthearted, but many felt it was in poor taste.</p><p>Still, the only way to silence such taunts is on the field. Winning ICC tournaments consistently is the only way to change the script and shift the narrative.</p><p>Until that happens, the dreaded C word, whether it refers to chokers or cupcakes, will continue to hang around South Africa’s neck like an albatross.</p>