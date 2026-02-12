Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 | Doubts persist over Abhishek Sharma's availability for Pakistan game

At the moment, his availability for the Pakistan game in Colombo on Friday appears highly unlikely, but India would be desperately hoping for him to get fit soon.
Last Updated : 12 February 2026, 15:13 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 February 2026, 15:13 IST
Sports NewsCricketICC T20 World Cupabhishek sharma

Follow us on :

Follow Us