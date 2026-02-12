<p>In an encouraging sign, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/abhishek-sharma">Abhishek Sharma</a> accompanied the team to the ground for the first time in three days, having made some recovery following a stomach infection for which he had to be admitted to hospital on Monday and was discharged only on Wednesday.</p><p>The opener, however, didn't participate in the team warm-up prior to the commencement of their match against Namibia, and looked gingerly as he walked around. He did join the team members when the National anthem was played, but appeared to have been drained of energy due to illness.</p>.ICC T20 World Cup 2026 | Abhishek Sharma hospitalised with stomach infection, doubtful for Namibia match.<p>BCCI didn't give a timeline as to when the southpaw would be ready to be picked. </p><p>"Abhishek Sharma is still recovering from his illness and was unavailable for selection. The BCCI medical team is closely monitoring his progress," the BCCI said in a statement, just before the match commenced. </p><p>During the toss, skipper Suryakumar Yadav told commentator Ravi Shastri that the 25-year-old wasn't yet fully fit. </p><p>"He might take one or two games' (rest to make full recovery)," he added.</p><p>At the moment, his availability for the Pakistan game in Colombo on Friday appears highly unlikely, but India would be desperately hoping for him to get fit soon. </p><p>His replacement Sanju Samson did show promise with a 7-ball 22, which included three mighty sixes, but couldn't sustain the momentum he had gathered. </p>