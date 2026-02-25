<p>Following <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Pakistan">Pakistan</a>'s two-wicket defeat to England at Pallekele on Tuesday in their Group 2 match of the Super Eights in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=T20%20World%20Cup">T20 World Cup 2026</a>, the Salman Agha-led team stares at elimination. They now depend on other teams to qualify for the semifinal. </p><p>Meanwhile, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=England%20">England</a>, led by a stunning century by skipper Harry Brook, became the first team to secure a spot in the top four with two wins from as many games in the second round. </p><p>However, Pakistan remained on one point from two matches, putting their qualification in jeopardy. </p>.ICC T20 World Cup | India's chances in jeopardy after West Indies' massive win vs Zimbabwe.<p><strong>How can Pakistan qualify for semifinal?</strong></p><p>The points table currently has England on the first spot with four points in two matches, followed by New Zealand with one point from one match, while Pakistan is third with one point in two matches and co-hosts Sri Lanka have no points from the only match they played.</p><p>With this, Pakistan have only one match to spare in the Super Eight stage against Sri Lanka on February 28. </p><p>England will face New Zealand on February 27. </p><p>If Pakistan were to qualify, they must win their match against Sri Lanka. A defeat will instantly knock them out, while a win will take them to three points but that will not be enough.</p><p>To understand better, here are the remaining fixtures in Group 2: </p><p>February 25: New Zealand vs Sri Lanka</p><p>February 27: New Zealand vs England</p><p>February 28: Pakistan vs Sri Lanka</p><p>Here are the scenarios and consequences for Pakistan. </p><p><strong>Scenario 1</strong></p><p>The best scenario for Pakistan is for New Zealand to lose both their matches and they themselves beat Sri Lanka. In which case, the points table will read: England (6), Pakistan (3), Sri Lanka (2), New Zealand (1). </p><p>Pakistan will then qualify for the semifinals as the second team from Group 2.</p><p><strong>Scenario 2</strong></p><p>If New Zealand wins against either Sri Lanka or England, both Pakistan and the Black Caps will finish with three points, bringing the Net Run Rate (NRR) into play. </p><p>Currently, New Zealand have an NRR of 0, while Pakistan is at -0.461. </p><p><strong>Scenario 3</strong></p><p>What if Pakistan's match against Sri Lanka is washed out? They will end on two points. Now, if Sri Lanka's match against New Zealand is also washed out, the Black Caps will also reach two points and if they lose against England, NRR will come into calculation again. </p><p>If the two matches are washed out, it leaves Sri Lanka also at two points, making it a three-way NRR battle for the semis. </p><p>Pakistan's fortunes depend thoroughly on New Zealand after their narrow defeat to England. </p>