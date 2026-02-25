Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 | Explained: How can Pakistan qualify for semifinal after defeat to England?

With one point from two matches, Pakistan's qualification chances are slim, though they can still nurture hope.
Last Updated : 25 February 2026, 05:52 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 February 2026, 05:49 IST
Sports NewsCricketPakistanT20 World CupICC T20 World Cupqualifier

Follow us on :

Follow Us