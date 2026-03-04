Menu
ICC T20 World Cup 2026 | Finn Allen's 33-ball ton crushes South Africa; places New Zealand in final

Allen struck 10 fours and eight sixes in his innings while his opening partner Tim Seifert made 58 as New Zealand toyed with South Africa bowlers.
Last Updated : 04 March 2026, 17:03 IST
Published 04 March 2026, 17:03 IST
