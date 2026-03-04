<p>Kolkata: Opener Finn Allen struck a stunning unbeaten 100 off just 33 balls to lead New Zealand into the<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=T20%20World%20Cup"> T20 World Cup</a> summit clash as they thrashed South Africa by nine wickets in the first semifinal here on Wednesday.</p>.<p>Allen struck 10 fours and eight sixes in his innings while his opening partner Tim Seifert made 58 as <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=New%20Zealand">New Zealand</a> toyed with South Africa bowlers to chase down the 170-run target with 43 balls to spare.</p>.<p>Kagiso Rabada (1/28) was the only wicket taker for South Africa.</p>.ICC T20 World Cup 2026| Significant spike in viewership as it crosses 500 million: 'I'm humbled,' says Jay Shah.<p>Earlier, Marco Jansen struck a stunning 55 not out in a rearguard action to help South Africa reach 169 for 8 after being asked to bat.</p>.<p>Jansen struck two fours and five sixes in his 30-ball unbeaten knock to resurrect South Africa innings after they were reduced to 77 from 5 in the 11th over.</p>.<p>Dewald Brevis chipped in 34 while Tristan Stubbs contributed 29.</p>.<p>Rachin Ravindra, Cole McConchie and Matt Henry took two wickets apiece for New Zealand.</p>.<p>Brief Scores: South Africa: 169 for 8 in 20 overs (Marco Jansen 55 not out, Dewald Brevis 34; Rachin Ravindra 2/29, Cole McConchie 2/9, Matt Henry 2/34).</p>.<p>New Zealand: 173 for 1 in 12.5 overs (Finn Allen 100 not out, Tim Seifert 58). </p>