ICC T20 World Cup 2026 | First upset of the tournament as Zimbabwe stun Australia by 23 runs

Chasing 169, Australia were bowled out for 146 in 19.3 overs.
Last Updated : 13 February 2026, 09:40 IST
Published 13 February 2026, 09:40 IST
