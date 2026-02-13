<p>Zimbabwe scripted the first major upset of the ongoing <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=T20%20World%20Cup">T20 World Cup</a> on Friday, defeating former champions Australia by 23 runs in a stirring all-round performance in Colombo. </p><p>The win, only their second over the cricketing powerhouse side in this format since their famous 2007 triumph, came on the back of disciplined bowling after a strong top-order display set up a competitive 169 for two.</p>.ICC T20 World Cup 2026 | Minnows will have their time under the sun.<p>Opener Brian Bennett anchored the innings with an unbeaten 64, supported by steady contributions from the rest of the top order. Sent in to bat by an injury-hit Australian side missing frontline quicks such as Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood, Zimbabwe put early pressure on a depleted attack.</p><p>Wicketkeeper-batter Tadiwanashe Marumani and Bennett stitched a fluent 61-run stand in 7.3 overs, giving their side a solid start. Marumani struck 35, matching the contribution of all-rounder Ryan Burl, while skipper Sikandar Raza added an unbeaten 25 off 13 balls. Zimbabwe, however, managed only one six in the innings, with Australia tightening up in the death overs to allow just 44 runs in the final five.</p><p>Despite the late squeeze, the total proved more than enough on a sluggish surface. Zimbabwe’s bowlers dismantled Australia for 146 in 19.3 overs. Pacer Blessing Muzarabani led the charge with a superb 4/17, while Brad Evans returned 3/23. Spinners Wellington Masakadza and Burl chipped in with key breakthroughs.</p>