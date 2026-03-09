<p>There are comeback stories and then there is <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Sanju%20Samson%20">Sanju Samson's</a> story. The wicketkeeper batter, who has been around for a over decade has finally had his moment of redemption -- that on the grandest of the stages. </p><p>A Player of the Tournament in a World Cup is an achievement in itself, but to do that by not having played more than half the matches might is phenomenal. </p><p>Samson is now a two-time <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=T20%20World%20Cup">T20 World Cup</a> winner. On the first occasion, he majorly warmed the bench, but here he was the main character.</p>.T20 World Cup 2026 | Sanju Samson’s moment of redemption. <p>Promoted as an opener after the retirements of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli post the T20 World Cup triumph in 2024, Samson responded with three centuries against South Africa and Bangladesh. However, a flop show against England at home meant Test captain Shubman Gill replaced him at the top of the order, while he was demoted into the middle. </p><p>After a string of low scores batting down the order, Samson was dropped from the team, while Gill's own performances as an opener came under scrutiny. </p><p>Samson found himself opening as Gill was dropped 10 matches prior to the World Cup, but what followed was gut wrenching for the Kerala-based played. </p><p>He found himself completely out of form, while another wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan responded his call-up with a purple patch that included a century. </p><p>Come the World Cup a month ago, Samson was benched yet again. However, as the team entered the Super 8 stage with a massive defeat to South Africa, Samson was added at the top yet again. </p><p>And this time he responded. The 31-year-old smashed his way through 97 not out in a must win game against West Indies, and followed it with two scored of 89 in the semi-final and final as India thumped their way to defend the T20 World Cup title. </p><p>After rightly being awarded the Player of the Tournament for his 232 runs in four matches with a stunning strike rate of 201, Samson emotionally reflected on the tough journey that he has had in the last 18 months. </p><p>He said he was broken after the New Zealand series prior to the World Cup, adding that his dreams were shattered. </p>.I was trying a bit too much during the NZ series: Sanju Samson.<p>"Feels like a dream. Very happy and grateful. Out of words, out of emotions. [On his three fifties, thought process] To be honest, it started one-two years before. When I was in the 2024 World Cup team where I didn't play, I kept visualising, kept on working and this was exactly what I wanted to do. After the NZ series I was broken, my dreams were completely shattered. And I was thinking what can I do. But God had different plans. And I was rewarded for being brave enough to dream," he said. </p><p>Further, Samson credit the legendary Sachin Tendulkar for having talked to him during the tough times. </p><p>"A lot of former players have reached out to me and tried to help me out. For the last couple of months, I have been in constant contact with Sachin sir. I reached out to him and had big big conversations with him. Getting a guidance from someone like him, what more can you ask for? I am very grateful for everyone who supported me. [What more does he want to achieve?] This itself is very big for me, I want to enjoy it right now and then after a few days will figure out what more to do," Samson said. </p>