Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 | How can India reach semifinal: The scenario explained

Such is the close nature of the contest that India are in a do-or-die spot with them needing to win both the remaining Super8 fixtures.
Last Updated : 23 February 2026, 05:33 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments

Need to win both remaining games

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

If India wins only one match

Hoping for South Africa to do a favour

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 February 2026, 05:33 IST
sportsSports NewsCricketT20 World CupICC T20 World CupIndia vs South AfricaExplainer

Follow us on :

Follow Us