<p>India were dealt a big blow when South Africa thrashed them by 76 runs in their opening Super8s tie of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/t20-world-cup">ICC T20 World Cup 2026 </a>at Ahmedabad on Sunday (February 22).</p><p>The margin of defeat at the Narendra Modi Stadium has left a heavy dent on India's net run rate (NRR) which often comes into picture when teams are locked with the same points.</p>.ICC T20 World Cup 2026 | India slump to first defeat; go down by 76 runs to South Africa.<p>But such is the close nature of the contest that India are in a do-or-die spot </p><p>Here we look at the possible scenarios of Team India making it to the semis.</p>.<p>All is not lost for India. They have two games in their hand -- one against Zimbabwe on Thursday (February 26) and the other against former champions West Indies on Sunday (March 1). The defending champions need to win both the remaining Super8 fixtures with good margins to make the cut for the semis. In that case India will end up with four points and in case three teams end up with same points, NRR could come into picture. </p>.<p>If India manage just one win, then all sort of permutations and combinations come into picture. Then India's victory would have to be against the winner of the West Indies vs Zimbabwe contest. That would leave India, West Indies and Zimbabwe level at two points each with NRR deciding as to who advances to the semis. </p>.<p>India would also be hoping for South Africa to do them a favour by winning both their remaining Super8 ties so that they do not have to to rely on NRR.</p><p>Then the Proteas will end up with points and the second semifinal spot becomes a straight shootout between India, West Indies and Zimbabwe with simple qualifying arithmetic coming into play. </p>