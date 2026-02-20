Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 | Hybrid Model a logistical nightmare 

The neutral venue option for between India and Pakistan, leaves fans high and dry.
Last Updated : 20 February 2026, 12:00 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 February 2026, 12:00 IST
Sports NewsCricketT20 World CupIndia vs Pakistan

Follow us on :

Follow Us