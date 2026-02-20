<p>Ahmedabad: Now that both India and Pakistan have qualified for the Super Eights stage of the ongoing T20 World Cup, the ICC, broadcasters and all associated parties would be salivating at the prospect of another clash between the two arch-rivals either in the semifinal or final early March. That would be the dream climax for them. Well, not so for the Indian fans.<br><br>With India and Pakistan agreeing on a Hybrid Model, where one of them would play all their matches in a neutral venue if the other hosted a global or continental event, it has become a logistical headache for the fans, especially when it comes to planning their travel.<br><br>Take this World Cup for example. While the Group A affair between the two nations on Feb 15 wasn’t a hassle, as it was decided they would play at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo well in advance, it’s the possibility of them either locking horns in the semifinal or the final that’s going to burn a massive hole in their wallets if they wish to at the stadium.</p>. T20 World Cup 2026 | From diplomatic firestorms to cricket fever: The Indo-Pak derby is finally on.<p><br><br>India have been slotted in Group 1 along with South Africa, West Indies and Zimbabwe, while Pakistan are in Group 2 with England, New Zealand and co-hosts Sri Lanka. If India top their group and Pakistan finish second, or vice versa, then the two nations will meet in the first semifinal on March 4 in Colombo. If India win that contest, then they will have to fly to Ahmedabad for the final on March 8. If India lose, or Pakistan reach the final, the title clash will be in Colombo.<br><br>If Pakistan don’t make the knockouts and India advance, then Kolkata will host the first semifinal on March 4 while the Men In Blue will play in Mumbai the next day. Mumbai is also guaranteed the March 5 semifinal irrespective of what happens to either team.<br><br>The Super Eights conclude on March 1, so there’s a real possibility of the fans not knowing what to do until then. And the problems are multifold. Firstly, rates of flight tickets and hotel accommodation will rise exponentially, making it unaffordable for the common man. The only option for them is to take a calculated gamble and book their tickets in advance but with a refundable option where the fares are slightly higher as compared to the non-refundable one.<br><br>Even if they do that, it’s still not clear whether they’ll be able to get tickets for the semifinal/ final. Tickets for the semifinals and final are yet to be listed on official ticketing partner website <a href="http://bookmyshow.com/">bookmyshow.com</a> because of the whole uncertainty surrounding the schedule. Just to draw a comparison, tickets for all matches of the upcoming FIFA World Cup -- including final -- in the US, Canada, and Mexico went on sale for the general public from December 11, 2025. In ICC events, it's understood that the host association -- associations in this case -- generally play a bigger role when it comes to ticket sales.<br><br>M Manjuanth, a PhD student at the Indian Institute of Science and a hardcore fan of the Men In Blue, lamented the situation. “My friends and I have already booked our flight tickets and accommodation to Ahmedabad because we read about the suffering many went through in 2023 when hotels were charging 10 to 20 times the normal fare. Even we struggled with travel. Return fares from Ahmedabad were so expensive, we took a train to Mumbai and flew to Bengaluru from there. But despite our travel and accommodation sorted this time, we are not sure if we will get the tickets if India reaches the final. It’s a sad state, but with this hybrid model, we have no choice.”<br><br>Aditya Bharadwaj, an employee with a private firm and a member of the RCB Fan Army, echoed the same concern. “I have booked refundable tickets because I’m a corporate employee, but that’s not the case with many of my friends. Some of them are waiting for clarity while a few have booked their tickets in anticipation of an India final in Ahmedabad. If the final happens in Colombo, we stand to lose a lot. Airlines follow dynamic pricing, so just imagine the rates for those routes when trying to book at the 11th hour. We will have to give it a miss.” <br><br>The whole World Cup is supposed to be a smooth ride for the fans, who are the heart and soul of the sport. While it is hassle free on most occasions because schedules are announced well in advance, the current arrangement has complicated their lives. A food for thought for the administrators.</p>