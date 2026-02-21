Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 | India need to bring their A game

Now comes the all-important Super Eights phase, where there is little room for improvement and they have to put their best foot forward.
Last Updated : 21 February 2026, 16:20 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 February 2026, 16:20 IST
Sports NewsCricketIndiaICC T20 World Cupabhishek sharma

Follow us on :

Follow Us