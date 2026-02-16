<p>Mumbai (Maharashtra): Former India cricketer and commentator Sanjay Manjrekar stressed the need not to hype the India-Pakistan matches after India comfortably defeated Pakistan in the ongoing<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/t20-world-cup"> ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 </a>in Colombo on Sunday.</p><p>Manjrekar shared a video on the social media platform Instagram with the caption, "India-Pakistan hype needs to stop. India has moved on. Maybe the fans should, too."</p><p>The commentator, who has played more than 100 international matches for India, said that Pakistan and India, cricket wise is a mismatch, and fans should move on from creating hype around such matches.</p><p>In the video, Manjrekar said, "The hype of India-Pakistan match and the promotion of the match and how it was such a huge draw and how it generates revenue for world cricket is hard for me to digest."</p>.ICC T20 World Cup 2026 | Babar Azam faces heat; Livid former Pakistan players demand his axing after India debacle.<p>India defeated Pakistan by 61 runs in the highly-anticipated clash. The T20 World Cup group-stage match turned into a one-sided affair. The win marked the third consecutive win for Suryakumar Yadav & Co. as they find themselves leading the Group A standings in the World Cup. With the win, India also qualified for the Super 8 stage of the event.</p><p>The match was played against a dramatic backdrop: Pakistan had initially announced a boycott of the fixture against India, but later reversed their decision and participated.</p><p>On Sunday, Pakistan elected to field first after winning the toss. After Abhishek was out for a duck, Ishan's 77 and Tilak Varma's 25 kept India stable, but the Men in Blue sank to 126/4, losing their set batters and all-rounder Hardik Pandya (0).</p><p>However, skipper Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, and Rinku Singh finished the innings well, pacing their knocks perfectly in tough conditions. India scored 175/7, with Saim Ayub (3/25) being the top bowler for Pakistan.</p><p>In the run-chase, Pakistan were reduced to 34/4 courtesy early strikes from Hardik, Jasprit Bumrah and Axar Patel. Usman Khan (44 off 34 balls, with six fours and a six) was the only one who showed up for the fight, as Team India packed Pakistan for just 114 runs in 18 overs, progressing to the Super 8 stage with their third successive win.</p><p>Pandya (2/16 in three overs) was the pick of the bowlers for India, with Bumrah (2/17 in two overs), Axar Patel (2/29 in four overs) and Varun Chakaravarthy (2/17 in three overs) also being amongst the wicket-takers.</p><p>India remains on top with three wins in three matches in Group A, while Pakistan has dropped to third with two wins and a loss, and the USA currently occupies second place with two wins and two losses.</p><p>With the emphatic win over their arch-rivals in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup clash, India now leads the T20 World Cup head-to-head scoreline against Pakistan by 8-1.</p>