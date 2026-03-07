Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 | India seek title defence as New Zealand aim to end ICC trophy drought

Unlike most finalists, the two teams have had a roller-coaster campaigns, suffering defeats in the earlier stages of the tournament.
Last Updated : 07 March 2026, 10:24 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 March 2026, 10:24 IST
Sports NewsCricketT20 World CupIndia vs New Zealand

Follow us on :

Follow Us