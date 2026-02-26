<p>What is the best way to answer criticism? The simple answer is performance. And that’s exactly what the under-fire Indian batters did against Zimbabwe with a sensational display of power-hitting that resurrected their semifinal hopes in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=T20%20World%20Cup">ICC T20 World Cup</a> here on Thursday.</p><p>Staring down the barrel following an abject display against <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=South%20Africa">South Africa</a> in their opening Super Eights Group 1 game on Sunday, the Men In Blue were handed a massive lifeline when the Proteas crushed the West Indies by nine wickets earlier in the day in Ahmedabad.</p><p>This was exactly the news India wanted, and they made the utmost use of it, hammering a hapless Zimbabwe by 72 runs in front of a packed and passionate crowd at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. While South Africa secured their place in the semifinals following India’s win, the hosts can guarantee their ticket to the last four if they beat the West Indies in a virtual quarterfinal for the two sides in Kolkata on March 1.</p>.ICC T20 World Cup 2026 | South Africa thrash Windies, all but seal semis spot.<p>The superlative win was set up by their batters, who finally got the pitch they’d been yearning for this World Cup. Asked to bat first magnanimously by Zimbabwe captain Sikandar Raza, all of the Indian batters accepted the gift with both hands as the hosts posted a mammoth 256/4 — the highest total of this World Cup and the second highest ever. Despite being battered, Zimbabwe put up a fight through Brian Bennett (97 n.o.) but they could only muster 184/6. </p><p>Opener Abhishek Sharma, who was going through a lean run with three ducks, top-scored with 55 off 30 balls, while all-rounder Hardik Pandya (50 n.o., 23b) and Tilak Varma (44 n.o., 16b) provided the late fireworks after Ishan Kishan (38) and skipper Suryakumar Yadav (33) ensured the momentum was never lost in the middle.</p><p>India, as expected, brought in Sanju Samson (24) to pair up with Abhishek at the top, and the stumper-batter, who too had lost his playing XI spot to Kishan, appeared determined to cash in on the opportunity. Following a pep talk with India great Ravi Shastri during a practice session ahead of the match, the 31-year-old came out swinging his bat right from the onset to push Zimbabwe on the back foot.</p><p>Samson’s confidence rubbed off on Abhishek when he smashed Tinotenda Maposa for a gorgeous lofted cover-drive boundary in the third over. He belted three more boundaries and a six in the same over, and suddenly Abhishek looked like the No. 1 T20 batter in the world, not the one searching for the next run. </p>.ICC T20 World Cup 2026 | Explained: How can Pakistan qualify for semifinal after defeat to England?.<p>What made things easy for Abhishek was that he didn’t have to deal with any off-spinners early on, as Raza, stunningly, went with pace instead of spin where India had been found wanting this World Cup. Not the ones to complain, India sped on like a bullet train, scoring 80/1 in the Power Play - the second best in this World Cup.</p><p>This was exactly the foundation the Indians needed, and they built brilliantly from there, ticking off the next problem they’d been enduring — stumble in the middle overs. First, Kishan paired with Abhishek in a 72-run stand off 42 balls for the second wicket, before Suryakumar continued that with the latter in a 30-run partnership off 13 balls for the third wicket. Balls kept flying all around the ground, but Zimbabwe too didn’t help their cause with two dropped catches and some sloppy fielding.</p><p>Then it was up to Pandya and Varma to provide the final flourish, and the duo with an eye-popping unbeaten 84-run partnership off just 31 balls for the fifth wicket. That brought the swagger back to the Indians.</p><p><strong>SCOREBOARD</strong></p><p><strong>INDIA </strong></p><p>Samson c Burl b Muzarabani 24</p><p>(15b, 1x4, 2x6)</p><p>Abhishek c Raza b Maposa 55</p><p>(30b, 4x4, 4x6)</p><p> Kishan c Ngarava b Raza 38</p><p>(24b, 4x4, 1x6)</p><p>Suryakumar c Musekiwa b Ngarava 33</p><p>(13b, 3x4, 2x6)</p><p>Pandya (not out) 50</p><p>(23b, 2x4, 4x6) </p><p>Varma (not out) 44</p><p>(16b, 3x4, 4x6) </p><p>Extras (LB-4, W-7, NB-1) 12 </p><p>TOTAL (for 4 wkts, 20 overs) 256</p><p>Fall of wickets: 1-48 (Samson), 2-120 (Kishan), 3-150 (Abhishek), 4-172 (Suryakumar). </p><p>Bowling: Ngarava 4-0-62-1 (w-1), Muzarabani 4-0-43-1, Maposa 2-0-40-1 (w-2, nb-1), Evans 4-0-52-0 (w-2), Raza 3-0-29-1, Bennett 2-0-16-0, Burl 1-0-10-0 (w-1). </p><p><strong>ZIMBABWE</strong></p><p>Bennett (not out) 97</p><p>(59b, 8x4, 6x6)</p><p>Marumani c Kishan b Axar 20</p><p>(20b, 2x6)</p><p>Myers c Varma b Chakravarthy 6</p><p>(9b)</p><p>Raza c Abhishek b Arshdeep 31</p><p>(21b, 2x4, 2x6)</p><p>Burl lbw Arshdeep 0</p><p>(2b) </p><p>Munyonga b Arshdeep 11</p><p>(6b, 2x4)</p><p>Musekiwa c Samson b Dube 7</p><p>(4b, 1x6) </p><p>Evans (not out) 1</p><p>(1b)</p><p>Extras (B-1, LB-1, W-7, NB-2) 11</p><p>TOTAL (for 6 wkts, 20 overs) 184</p><p>Fall of wickets: 1-44 (Marumani), 2-72 (Myers), 3-144 (Raza), 4-144 (Burl), 5-162 (Munyonga), 6-173 (Musekiwa), </p><p>Bowling: Arshdeep 4-0-24-3 (w-1), Pandya 3-0-21-0, Bumrah 3-0-21-0, Chakravarthy 4-0-35-1, Axar 4-0-35-1 (w-2), Dube 2-0-46-1 (w-4, nb-2).</p><p>Result: India won by 72 runs.</p><p>India’s next match: Vs West Indies (March 1, Kolkata).</p>