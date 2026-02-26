Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 | India set up virtual quarter-final against West Indies with statement win against Zimbabwe

Men In Blue were handed a massive lifeline when the Proteas crushed the West Indies by nine wickets earlier in the day in Ahmedabad.
Last Updated : 26 February 2026, 17:24 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 February 2026, 17:24 IST
Sports NewsCricketIndiaT20 World CupZimbabwe

Follow us on :

Follow Us