<p>Defending champions India, despite winning all their four group games of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=T20%20World%20Cup">ICC T20 World Cup</a>, have hardly looked their part. On a balmy Sunday night, they were ruthlessly picked apart by a fired-up South Africa in their opening Super Eights game, which has left them with a lot of heavy lifting to do over the next week if they wish to retain the crown.</p><p>Firstly, their bowlers fluffed the lines miserably as a sensational 97-run fourth-wicket assault off 51 balls from David Miller (63, 35b, 7x4, 3x6) and Dewald Brevis (45, 29b, 3x4, 3x6), and an excellent late momentum-shifter from the dangerous Tristan Stubbs (44 n.o., 24b, 1x4, 3x6) powered the Proteas to an imposing 187/7 at the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Ahmedabad%20">Narendra Modi Stadium</a>.</p><p>Then their batters bungled things even more badly against a strong South African attack that bowled wisely from the start. The in-form Ishan Kishan fell for a four-ball duck, an out-of-sorts Abhishek Sharma could only manage 15, a struggling Tilak Varma scored just one, while skipper Suryakumar Yadav departed for 18. At 51/5, the writing was on the wall, and they crashed to 111 all out in 18.5 overs to suffer a massive 76-run defeat. Marco Jansen (4/22) did the damage upfront while Keshav Maharaj (3/24) and Corbin Bosch (2/12) crushed the middle and low order. </p>.ICC T20 World Cup 2026 | India hunt ‘perfect game’ in Super Eights showdown against South Africa .<p> Bowling first for the maiden time in this tournament, the Indians actually started off strongly before being savaged by Miller and Brevis that turned the tide towards South Africa. Jasprit Bumrah (3/15) castled Quinton de Kock in the second over, his pace partner Arshdeep Singh (2/28) dismissed Aiden Markram before Bumrah had South Africa reeling at 20/3 when he had Ryan Rickelton caught by Shivam Dube in the last ball of the fourth over.</p><p>Smelling blood, Indian skipper introduced his spin ace Varun Chakravarthy inside the Power Play itself, but Miller and Brevis had other plans. Despite South Africa being under the cosh, the duo chose to counter-attack, and the high-risk gamble paid off handsomely. Their courage to take on Chakravarthy, known for his parsimonious bowling and wicket-taking abilities, completely rankled the finger-spinner, who ended up having a miserable day in the office by conceding a whopping 47 runs in his four overs.</p><p>Not just Chakravarthy, Miller and Brevis attacked his spin partner Washington Sundar and medium pacer Shivam Dube. Using their big broad shoulders to great effect, the duo smacked the trio with power that left Suryakumar a worried man. Both his frontline spin options and the back-up pacer were taken apart ruthlessly by Miller and Brevis, with the run-rate soaring with every passing over.

Dube provided the much-needed breakthrough when he had Brevis caught in the 13th over, bringing an end to the fiery stand. And when Miller departed in the 16th over with South Africa at 152/5, India had hopes of limiting the damage, especially with Bumrah bowling like a dream. 

However, the dangerous Tristan Stubbs played a superb cameo to swing the momentum back South Africa's way. He scored 20 in the final over off Hardik Pandya which ensured India had to produce a masterful chase if they had to ace the contest.</p><p>It was not to be, as the moment part-time off-spinner Markram, opening the bowling, dismissed Kishan in the first over, the wheels started to come off India’s chase. They kept losing wickets at regular intervals, with not one batter putting his hands up. South Africa, who lost the 2024 final to India but won the World Test Championship crown last year that has significantly boosted their confidence, never lifted their foot off the pedal to bulldoze a shell-shocked Indians.</p><p><strong>SCOREBOARD </strong></p><p><strong>SOUTH AFRICA </strong></p><p>Markram c Pandya b Arshdeep 4</p><p>(7b)</p><p>De Kock b Bumrah 6</p><p>(7b, 1x4)</p><p>Rickelton c Dube b Bumrah 7</p><p>(7b, 1x6)</p><p>Brevis c Abhishek b Dube 45</p><p>(29b, 3x4, 3x6)</p><p>Miller c Varma b Chakravarthy 63</p><p>(35b, 7x4, 3x6)</p><p>Stubbs (not out) 44</p><p>(24b, 1x4, 3x6)</p><p>Jansen c Rinku b Arshdeep 2</p><p>(6b)</p><p>Bosch c&b Bumrah 5</p><p>(6b, 1x4)</p><p>Rabada (not out) 0</p><p>(1b)</p><p>Extras (B-1, LB-2, W-6, NB-2) 11 </p><p>TOTAL (for 7 wkts, 20 overs) 187</p><p>Fall of wickets: 1-10 (De Kock), 2-12 (Markram), 3-20 (Rickelton), 4-117 (Brevis), 5-152 (Miller), 6-158 (Miller), 7-167 (Bosch).</p><p>Bowling: Arshdeep 4-0-28-2 (w-1), Bumrah 4-0-15-3, Chakravarthy 4-0-47-1 (w-3), Sundar 2-0-17-0, Pandya 4-0-45-0 (nb-1), Dube 2-0-32-1 (w-2, nb-1).</p><p><strong>INDIA </strong></p><p>Kishan c Rickelton b Markram 0</p><p>(4b)</p><p>Abhishek c Bosch b Jansen 15</p><p>(12b, 2x4, 1x6)</p><p>Varma c de Kock b Jansen 1</p><p>(2b)</p><p>Suryakumar c Brevis b Bosch 18</p><p>(22b, 2x4)</p><p>Sundar c de Kock b Bosch 11</p><p>(11b, 1x6)</p><p>Dube c Ngidi b Jansen 42</p><p>(37b, 1x4, 3x6)</p><p>Pandya c Stubbs b Maharaj 18</p><p>(17b, 1x6)</p><p>Rinku c Stubb b Maharaj 0</p><p>(2b) </p><p>Arshdeep c Stubbs b Maharaj 1</p><p>(2b)</p><p>Chakravarthy (not out) 0</p><p>(3b)</p><p>Bumrah c Markram b Jansen 0</p><p>(1b) </p><p>Extras (LB-1, W-4) 5</p><p>TOTAL (all out, 18.5 overs) 111 </p><p>Fall of wickets: 1-0 (Kishan), 2-5 (Varma), 3-26 (Sundar), 4-43 (Sundar), 5-51 (Suryakumar), 6-86 (Pandya), 7-86 (Rinku), 8-88 (Arshdeep), 9-111 (Dube).</p><p>Bowling: Markram 1-0-5-1, Jansen 3.5-0-22-4, Rabada 4-0-32-0, Ngidi 4-0-15-0 (w-1), Maharaj 3-0-24-3 (w-1), Bosch 3-0-12-2 (w-2).</p><p>Result: South Africa won by 76 runs.</p><p>India’s next match: Vs Zimbabwe (Feb 26, Chennai).</p>