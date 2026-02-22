Menu
ICC T20 World Cup 2026 | India slump to first defeat; go down by 76 runs to South Africa

Marco Jansen (4/22) did the damage upfront while Keshav Maharaj (3/24) and Corbin Bosch (2/12) crushed the middle and low order.
Last Updated : 22 February 2026, 17:24 IST
Published 22 February 2026, 17:24 IST
