Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 | India vs Pakistan match likely to go ahead, Pakistan PM Shehbaz to take final call

PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi is set to request Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to withdraw the boycott call.
Last Updated : 09 February 2026, 09:31 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 February 2026, 09:31 IST
sportsSports NewsCricketT20 World CupIndia vs Pakistan

Follow us on :

Follow Us