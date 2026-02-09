<p>The deadlock over India vs Pakistan match in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/t20-world-cup">ICC T20 World Cup 2026 </a>is set to end, with Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) likely to make a U-turn on its earlier decision to boycott the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/india-vs-pakistan">marquee fixture</a>.</p><p>As per latest media reports, PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi is set to request Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to withdraw the boycott call.</p><p>The game against India is scheduled to be held in Colombo on February 15.</p>.ICC deputy chair arrives in Lahore for talks with PCB over India match boycott.<p>"Naqvi will brief the PM on the communications he has had with the Bangladesh, Sri Lankan and Emirates cricket boards and with the ICC on the crisis," a <em>PTI</em> report said quoting PCB sources.</p><p>Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) President Amin ul Islam was in Lahore for the talks Naqvi had with Imran Khawaja, vice chairman and independent director of the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Sunday.</p><p>Sri Lanka and Emirates boards have both urged the country to review its decision and the PCB source confirmed that Islam, while appreciating the support Pakistan has shown for BCB, also requested Naqvi to end the boycott.</p><p>He said that Naqvi is likely to ask the PM to permit the team to play India in the World Cup in view of the discussion and appeals from Sri Lanka, Emirates and Bangladesh boards.</p><p>However, the final decision rests with Sharif and the PCB would abide by it.</p><p>During talks with Khawaja, Naqvi had raised a number of issues.</p><p>"He questioned Khawaja if the ICC would have had kept quiet had the Pakistan team refused to accept the Asia Cup trophy at the presentation from any Indian board official," the source said.</p><p>The trophy lies locked at the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) headquarters in Dubai after Naqvi, who currently heads the body, made it clear that only he would carry out the presentation formalities in full media glare.</p><p>Bangladesh were ousted from the World Cup after refusing to play in India citing security concerns with Scotland replacing them. </p><p>Earlier, there were unconfirmed media reports that the PCB had set three demands with the game's global governing body for reversing the boycott decision — increased share in ICC revenue, restoration of bilateral cricket ties with India, and enforcement of the handshake protocol. </p><p><em>(With inputs from agencies)</em></p>