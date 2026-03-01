<p>In a must-win encounter against <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=West%20Indies">West Indies</a>, India captain Suryakumar Yadav won the toss and opted to bowl at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday. </p><p>The virtual quarter-final will decide the fourth semi-finalist of the ongoing <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=T20%20World%20Cup">T20 World Cup</a>. </p><p>India made no changes to the playing XI in the important match, while West Indies brought in left-arm spinner Akeal Hossain for opener Brandon King. </p>.ICC T20 World Cup 2026 | Rejuvenated India face West Indies in virtual quarter-final.<p>"We will bowl first tonight. Looks good. It has been a chasing ground, wicket gets even better so chasing is a good option. It's already wild and we will look to give a good show to the crowd. I think we ticked all the boxes last game. Same team," Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav said at the toss. </p><p>Meanwhile, Shai Hope, captain of West Indies, said he would have also bowled had he won the toss. </p><p>"We would have done the same (bowling). Playing consistent cricket is key for us. Most of the guys have been part of the IPL and hopefully we can come out on top today. It's a do or die game today. This is what we play for - to play against big teams, best teams. One change, Akeal Hosein comes in for Brandon King," Hope said. </p>